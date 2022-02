Loki is the undisputed god of mischief in the chaotic universe of Marvel. Thanks to his unique brand of sarcasm and rare heroic moments, we can even admit that it’s quite difficult to hate this Asgardian royal. If you can’t hate him either, we guarantee that you would love to pre-order the Avengers Loki Funko Pop to add to your prized collection. It would definitely look amazing standing next to your Kid Loki Funko Pop, because you can never have too many Lokis.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO