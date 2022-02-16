February Madness: Canton, Madison Central and St. Andrew’s advance
February Madness is underway in Mississippi as the first round of the high school basketball playoffs tipped off Tuesday night. In the video above check out highlights from the following three games: Canton @ Callaway, South Panola @ Madison Central and Clarkdale @ St. Andrew’s!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
