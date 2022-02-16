ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February Madness: Canton, Madison Central and St. Andrew’s advance

By Noah Newman
February Madness is underway in Mississippi as the first round of the high school basketball playoffs tipped off Tuesday night. In the video above check out highlights from the following three games: Canton @ Callaway, South Panola @ Madison Central and Clarkdale @ St. Andrew’s!

