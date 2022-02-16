ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Too close for comfort, Davenport North strains past Eldridge North Scott 64-55

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Muscatine Journal
 3 days ago

Davenport North wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 64-55 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15....

muscatinejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Too close for comfort: Bluestone edges Amelia County 37-33

Bluestone knocked off Amelia County 37-33 during this Virginia girls high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Too close for comfort: Lafayette edges New Kent 64-57

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lafayette wore a victory shine after clipping New Kent 64-57 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
LAFAYETTE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy