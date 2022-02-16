Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion -official
3 days ago
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country’s textile and garment association told Reuters. Among the world’s largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam...
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports likely rose for the 19th straight month in January, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and hi-tech gadgets though at a slightly slower pace following the end of the Christmas shopping season. Taiwan, a global hub for chip production...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 23.5% from a year earlier in January, government data showed on Friday. Imports in January grew 26.5% year-on-year, while the trade surplus for the month came in at 18.4 billion ringgit, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. (Reporting by Rozanna...
BEIJING (Reuters) - Authorities in China’s southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation’s tool-box to fight rising local infections of COVID-19. The outbreak in Baise, which has a population of about 3.6 million and borders Vietnam, is tiny by global standards, but the curbs, including a ban on non-essential trips in and out, follow a national guideline to quickly contain any flare-ups.
As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Bill Gates told CNBC Friday that the risks of severe disease from Covid-19 have "dramatically reduced" but another pandemic is all but certain. Speaking at Germany's annual Munich Security Conference, Gates said that a potential new pandemic would likely stem from a different pathogen. Advances in medical technology could cut...
A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
In January, 13 of the 18 categories tracked by the Adobe DPI saw year-over-year price increases, with apparel rising faster than any other.
The Australian Defense Department said that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia's northern approaches, the department said. Such episodes are not uncommon as the U.S. and its allies accuse China of asserting its military might, and have taken steps to challenge Beijing's growing clout in the western Pacific and elsewhere. The department said in a statement Saturday that the laser came from a...
Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
The USDA says export sales of wheat and soybeans rose while corn sales declined during the week ending on February 3. Wheat sales that week totaled 84,800 metric tons, up 48 percent compared to the previous week. That number was still down 75 percent from the prior four-week average. The Philippines was the top buyer at 34,600 metric tons, while Mexico finished second at 33,100 tons. Weekly exports hit almost 381,000 tons, which was one percent lower than the prior week.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is giving COVID-19 booster vaccines using technologies different from the initial injections, in an effort to improve immunisation strategies amid concerns that its most-used jabs appeared to be weaker against variants such as Omicron. Boosting population immunity could be crucial to preparing China to eventually reopen...
Hong Kong has reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in its latest infection surge.The government on Saturday also announced plans to ease crowding in hospitals by building isolation units for 10,000 patients.There were 6,063 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese territory’s total to 46,763. That was down slightly from Thursday’s 6,116 but one of Hong Kong’s highest daily totals.Hong Kong has tightened travel and business curbs as it tries to contain its latest virus surge. On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the election for her post would be postponed by six weeks to May 8 due to public health risks.Also Saturday, Lam’s government announced construction teams from mainland China would build isolation and treatment units in the Penny’s Bay and Kai Tak districts. Read More Remote school makes academic, Olympic juggling act easierHong Kong postpones leader election amid COVID-19 outbreakHong Kong parents race to vaccinate young children as Covid surges
TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tokyo recorded 13,516 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 1,751 from a week earlier, national broadcaster NHK reported. It is the first daily rise from week-earlier levels since Feb. 8, NHK said, adding that the Japanese capital recorded 27 deaths, the highest this year. A...
