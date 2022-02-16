Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Madeira Islands -EMSC

GORHAM, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire didn’t just see snow overnight – a small earthquake also shook the region. It happened just before 1 a.m. in the White Mountains. “If you were in northern New Hampshire last night, you might have had a rumble to go along with the snow,” the National Weather Service said. If you were in northern New Hampshire last night, you might have had a rumble to go along with the snow. Here's the information on a 2.9 earthquake that happened before 1am. #earthquake https://t.co/mam2KMkkgs — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 4, 2022 The 2.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in Gorham, at a depth of 8.3 km. More than 80 people went to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” reporting site to say that they felt shaking. Smaller earthquakes are felt about twice a year in New England, according to the USGS.

14 DAYS AGO