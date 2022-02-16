ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BU reinstates pre-pandemic visitor policy, returns to once-a-week testing

By Tian Liao
Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston University will return to its pre-pandemic visitor policy and make some exemptions to its mask mandate as part of the University’s COVID-19 relinquishing measures starting Feb. 21. In an email sent out Feb. 15, BU announced that undergraduates will return to once weekly testing and a green...

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert visitor policy, less restrictive plan resumes

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will resume less restrictive visitor policies effect Friday, Feb. 4. Heightened restrictions had taken effect Jan. 12 "given the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases" at the time. The changes will now allow one visitor in urgent cares and emergency departments....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University expects enrollment to return to pre-pandemic levels by fall

HUNTINGTON — While Marshall University’s income from tuition has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school’s new leader believes that trend will soon change. During the Marshall University Board of Governors’ regular meeting Thursday, Mark Robinson, senior vice president for finance, said the school is down about $2.9 million compared year-to-year and core tuition fees are down over $4 million. However, he said the balance of CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding was transferred to cover the shortfall.
HUNTINGTON, WV
103.7 THE LOON

CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy At All Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- As COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, CentraCare is making some changes to their visitor policy. Starting Monday (February 14th), one healthy adult visitor and two adult visitors for minor patients, will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals, clinics and specialty centers. Visitors at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WBUR

Why Mass. is rolling back its mask and vaccine mandates

A growing number of cities and towns across Massachusetts are rolling back their mask and vaccine mandates as COVID-19 cases decline. The rules are changing daily, depending upon where you live. But here are answers to some common questions about the shifting landscape. Why are so many communities dropping their...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Health
WHEC TV-10

Nursing homes short on COVID-19 tests for visitors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For many months they couldn’t have visitors at all, now they can but those visitors have to test negative for COVID before they go in. News10NBC has spoken...
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Post

D.C. Public Schools required weekly covid tests for pre-K students. How has it gone?

A previous version of this article referred to Kristen Santiago by her maiden name, Kristen Cox. The article has been corrected. Each week, Kristen Santiago administers a coronavirus test to her 4-year-old son at their home in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington. To make it easier for him, sometimes she’ll “test” her son’s stuffed animals, too. A new measure rolled out recently in D.C. Public Schools requires students in its prekindergarten program to test each week and provide a negative result to come back to school on Monday.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public University#College#Public Health#Bu#Student Health Services#Covid
Caught in Southie

New + relaxed mask mandate in Massachusetts

A step in the right direction but with Boston follow suit?. On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced they are relaxing their advice on masking for those who are vaccinated. Just another step forward towards normal life. Health officials stated wearing a mask indoors is only necessary for vaccinated...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston’s Proof Of Vaccine Mandate Could Be Dropped ‘In The Next Few Days,’ Mayor Wu Says

BOSTON (CBS) — As case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline in the northeast, Boston appears to be days away from lifting the COVID proof of vaccination mandate. “If the numbers continue along the trends that we’re seeing, we could see this policy lifted even in the next few days or so,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Tuesday. “So we’ll cross that bridge if we come to it, but I’m urging everyone to continue the progress, continue following protections, and making sure that we are encouraging all of our family and friends to get vaccinated because we are seeing very,...
BOSTON, MA
TIME

College COVID-19 Restrictions No Longer Make Sense

Many of America’s roughly 20 million college students are (still) living with a wide range of restrictions on their lives. Some students face no restrictions—neither vaccination nor mask mandates—while others are subject to bouts of nearly total lock down, such as happened at Emerson college, which issued a “stay in room” directive that lasted through January 18 and prohibited students from leaving their room unless to get tested, obtain food, go to medical appointments, or for employment purposes. Other restrictions across the country include remote classes ( 10-15% of 500 prominent colleges started the spring term online), booster mandates, bans on traveling off campus or internationally, no sharing meals in the dining hall, limits on the number of people in your room at one time, masks at all times indoors and outdoors in crowded settings , bans on eating or drinking inside buildings, and testing every 72 hours to determine COVID-19 status.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
US News and World Report

Law School Applicants With STEM Backgrounds

Applicants with backgrounds in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – have a leg up in law school admissions. Law is increasingly enmeshed with science and technology, and not just in the burgeoning areas of health law, tech law, patent law and environmental law. From forensic evidence to financial instruments, lawyers must increasingly draw upon scientific knowledge and quantitative skills. Emerging technologies based on automation, machine learning and distributed networks may eventually transform the legal field altogether.
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

Search COVID cases in your Massachusetts school district: Cases among public school students fall below 4,000

The number of coronavirus cases among Massachusetts public school students fell below 4,000 in the latest weekly data report, a substantial improvement from the nearly 39,000 infections logged following winter break. State education officials say 3,251 students tested positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 10-16. Infections are plummeting among school staff...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Iowan

University of Iowa offers new public policy and urban studies minors

Starting this semester, the University of Iowa will offer undergraduates the ability to minor in public policy and urban studies. UI students are allowed to declare either minor regardless of their current major. “We are facing many pressing challenges in our society that call for public policy solutions,” said Haifeng...
COLLEGES
Times Leader

Geisinger updating its policy on designated visitors

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger announced Wednesday that it would be updating its visitation policy to allow adult inpatients two designated visitors, rather than just one. The policy has been updated to reflect the slow decline of COVID-19 cases, according to a release issued by...
HEALTH
The Providence Journal

3 RI casualties among those honored in FacesOfCOVID Twitter account

Carrying a young cousin on his shoulders, John Raposa looks up at the camera with an easy smile and light in his eyes. "John, with his sense of duty, intelligence, physical strength & hard-to-read face, emulated Batman," reads the text accompanying the photograph on Twitter. "Anytime any one of us flashed the Bat Signal, my brother dropped everything...& arrived to save the day."
BRISTOL, RI
TheConversationAU

Uni fail rate falls by 40% with block model of intensively learning 1 subject at a time

A Mitchell Institute report shines a light on how quality teaching and innovation in universities can dramatically improve learning. The report found the Victoria University Block Model of teaching cut the fail rate for first-year students by around 40%. The model involves rearranging the timetable so students take one subject at a time in a four-week “block” of intensive learning rather than multiple subjects together over a traditional 12-week teaching semester. Read more: Studying one uni subject in four weeks has benefits – but students...
COLLEGES
bloomberglaw.com

Law Schools Must Do More to Retain First-Generation Students

For undergraduate institutions committed to equity, close attention to recruiting, supporting, and retaining first-generation college students is essential. But it’s just as important for graduate schools to understand and empower these scholars as they move toward advanced degrees. This is particularly true for leaders in law schools, which introduce...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy