Emergency Room#Overload

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle w/near freezing temps & frost inland w/temps close to 40 near the coast. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday we should see 70s area wide. Our next chance of rain comes Thursday into Friday with the approach of a front. That front should clear things out though for the weekend ahead.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO