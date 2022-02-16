ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Wants To Take Khloé Kardashian To Dinner, Calls Himself A "Fool" For Losing Her

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West isn't the only man who has been publicly declaring his love for one of the Kardashian sisters. For years, Lamar Odom has suggested that he has wanted to reconnect with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, but recently, the former NBA star has outright stated that he hopes to rekindle a...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 12

Annie Sam
19h ago

Lamar you cannot get back yesterday you can only go forward with each new day. you are on your journey and whatever is in your path for you, you will get. if she is apart of that only time will tell. mean continue to be a better you.

Reply
2
