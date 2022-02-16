ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

South Euclid-Lyndhurst school board launches 'legal investigation' following Brush High School's student protest last week

WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LYNDHURST, Ohio — Following last week's student-led walkout at Brush High School, the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School Board released this statement addressing public concerns after the administration came under fire for discussing the female dress code at the school and telling the girls they could be responsible for boys' potential sexual harassment,...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy