Froma Harrop: Death from not moving

Found in tropical places like the Florida Everglades, the manchineel tree is a flowering spurge plant that is packed with poison — from its fruit to its bark and sap. The manchineel tree produces some of the world’s most beautiful wood. Caribbean craftsmen have been using it as their stock in trade for centuries, carving some of the most beautiful curios and bedroom sets out of its bark. It can even be found in some historic houses all over the United States, from fireplace mantels to wood mirrors.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO