Froma Harrop: Death from not moving

It’s not always easy defining “the American way.” Is it a life of hiking and yoga and kale salads for lunch? Or is it sitting all day at a desk, in a vehicle or in front of the TV, all the while downing nuggets and fries?....
As even Democratic governors race to ease face mask and vaccination requirements, and the number of new COVID-19 cases plummets, one might reasonably ask: Is it over?. Public health officials offer a variety of answers. But on the personal level, each of us is fashioning our own private policy. I'm...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Found in tropical places like the Florida Everglades, the manchineel tree is a flowering spurge plant that is packed with poison — from its fruit to its bark and sap. The manchineel tree produces some of the world’s most beautiful wood. Caribbean craftsmen have been using it as their stock in trade for centuries, carving some of the most beautiful curios and bedroom sets out of its bark. It can even be found in some historic houses all over the United States, from fireplace mantels to wood mirrors.
Several state leaders followed the New Jersey governor’s lead on Monday by announcing end dates to mask mandates put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced that he will lift the state’s mask mandate for schools and child care centers next month.
Feb. 19
1846: The Texas state government was formally installed in Austin, with J. Pinckney Henderson taking the oath of office as governor.
1878: Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for ''an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines.''
For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
QUAKER CITY – Eldon (Spencer’s Station) native Ernest Hartley recently published the third and final book in a series focusing on his family and the once-thriving Quaker farming community of eastern Guernsey County. “It is Better to Light a Candle Than to Curse the Darkness: Anna Kirk Hartley...
After adding over 965,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 910,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
Weeks ago, Canadian truckers organized a convoy to protest the COVID vaccine mandates the country implemented. Taking inspiration from them, United States truckers are doing the same and have organized their own convoy for the same purpose. The New York Post reports the Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) started the...
Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Feb. 18, 2022 -- The Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is not only more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but may cause more severe disease, a lab study from Japan says. “Our multiscale investigations suggest that the risk of BA.2 for global health is potentially higher than that of BA.1,”...
