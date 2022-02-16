Interactive map explores crime in Westminster neighborhoods

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police Department has launched an interactive crime map that will provide daily updated police reports and the locations of the offenses.

In an effort to be transparent and keep the public informed on crime, Westminster Police say they have contracted with third-party vendor CrimeMapping.com , which allows the public to inquire about crimes in certain neighborhoods.

Westminster Police hope the data from the map will improve community safety and begin discussions as part of a coordinated crime prevention initiative.

How does the interactive crime map work?

Categories

Crimes can be viewed when a police report was taken by Westminster police. The crimes are then listed in specific categories after being reviewed and placed in the most appropriate one. Users can select certain crime categories to view or display all crimes reported.

Location

The map can be viewed from a bird’s eye view of the whole city or narrowed down to exact addresses within Westminster. According to the police department, the crimes are not published with exact addresses but generalized into blocks and intersections.

Timeframe

According to police, the reported crime may be delayed up to a week from when the offense was reported. The police report requires multiple steps before it is posted on the interactive map. The report will be written, approved and reviewed before being posted. Updates from the police department are made daily and include a rolling six months of data.

Westminster police encourage the public to explore the interactive map online and through their app so they can stay informed on crime in their backyard.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.