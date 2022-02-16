ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Time Warp, 1991: 'Ninja Turtles' concert draws kids to Kingston Armory

By BRIAN FULTON STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 24 and 25, 1991: The Kingston Armory was the place...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Deadline

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Villain Movies, ‘Transformers’ Series & More Heading To Paramount+ & Nickelodeon

Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors Event. Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales, according to the streaming service....
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Creative Bloq

Which is the coolest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles logo of all time?

There are plenty of nostalgic projects being made right now, with the likes of the new Sonic movies and the revival of the Lord of the Rings franchise in the form of a TV series. So what's next on the throwback list we hear you ask? Well, it's everyone's favourite rebellious reptiles – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ninja Turtles#Concert
DFW Community News

Easy How to Draw a Sugar Skull Tutorial for Kids

Today we are learning how to draw a Sugar Skull with simple step by step instructions that you can print for reference. Skull drawing might feel a little intimidating because of the level of detail, but this easy skull sketch tutorial will take away all the fear. You will start by learning to draw illustration and then transform it into a sugar skull drawing.
KIDS
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
SheKnows

On a Bittersweet Occasion, Young & Restless’ Jess Walton Shares How She and Her Late Husband Would ‘Always Celebrate Together’

Some traditions are too important to break. For many folks, February is a month of frilly hearts, sweet candies and sweeter love. For Young & Restless‘ Jess Walton (Jill), though, the month got off to a rough start as she faced the six-month anniversary of husband John James’ passing. It’s a difficult milestone to hit, but Walton’s story doesn’t end there.
RELATIONSHIPS
Scranton Times

Beauty MVPs a winning combination

You know that I try lots of products, but I keep coming back to a select few. I also still receive calls and emails from readers asking, “What X do you use?” or “What’s a good X?” We’re all different, though, and what works for me and my skin may not work for you. While it’s nearly impossible to know what will react and work best with your skin, I can at least tell you what I love and use, and you can go from there.
SKIN CARE
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

New Slate of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Transformers’ Movies Set From Paramount+

Paramount+ unveiled robust plans Tuesday for three of its most highly profitable franchises, setting the table for a series of films derived from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Transformers.”. “As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Axios Charlotte

5 tips to stay fit like a professional ballet dancer

Ballet dancers spend hours perfecting their craft, and they’re incredibly fit because of it. A typical day for a Charlotte Ballet dancer includes 5-6 hours of rehearsals, plus an hour and a half class before that. What’s happening: Charlotte ballet dancers Sarah Hayes Harkins  and Josh Hall shared what it takes to stay in top shape and […] The post 5 tips to stay fit like a professional ballet dancer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy