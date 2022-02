Stephane Mulliez can imagine the future before it appears. As a visual artist, she has willed forms and shades to pop and fade on materials of her choosing, pulling them from her mind and onto something others could experience for themselves. So, when she had an idea to open an artist’s residency known as La Junqueira, it was as if this process had expanded: Stephane could picture the end result, but had yet to find the right canvas.

LISBON, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO