Income Tax

W.Va. House advances personal income tax bill

By Joe Severino joe.severino@hdmediallc.com
Williamson Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill cutting personal income tax rates by 10% in a 76-20 vote Friday. House Bill 4007 now heads to the Senate. If passed into law as it currently reads, the bill would implement a 10% reduction to current income tax rates...

thecentersquare.com

Cox signs income tax reduction bill

(The Center Square) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill Friday that reduces the state’s income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.85%. Senate Bill 59 includes Social Security tax cuts and implements an earned income tax credit for low-to-moderate income residents. The bill unanimously passed the Senate...
UTAH STATE
KTUL

New push to eliminate personal income tax in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new push to eliminate the personal income tax in Oklahoma is making some progress in the legislature. Right now, Oklahomans pay about 4.75% of their taxable income to the state through income tax. With House Bill 3635, the plan is to drop that number...
OKLAHOMA STATE
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Vermont child tax credit bill passes House, advances to Senate

(The Center Square) – A child tax credit bill first introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives last month moved one step closer to reality after passing on a third reading. The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, would create a refundable child tax credit of $1,200...
VERMONT STATE
WTVM

Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A bill is set to be proposed this legislative session that would remove income tax from the pensions of retired military veterans in Georgia. Yellow ribbons like the one outside the Schneider home are a sign of military support. Soon, veteran families like the Schneiders could get another sign of support from the Georgia legislature.
GEORGIA STATE
KRQE News 13

house passes tax package that includes income tax credit

The House also passed legislation that hopes to help working families in New Mexico. House Bill 163, a tax package, includes a child income tax credit for families to get an income-based state tax credit for each qualifying child. It also includes a measure eliminating the tax on social security benefits for low and middle income seniors, a priority of the governor this legislative session. An amendment to the bill also exempts military retirement income from state income tax. Now the bill moves to the Senate.
INCOME TAX
WBKO

Bill advances to reduce state car tax bills in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Going to pay your car taxes might require a little more cash this year. “And quite frankly this is a market correction, it’s not a tax increase,” Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said. Supply chain issues with new cars has older cars worth more....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Kenosha News.com

GOP bill looks to phase down, eventually eliminate, state income tax

A Republican-authored bill being circulated for co-sponsors would use Wisconsin’s projected record surplus to begin the process of reducing — and eventually eliminating — the state’s income tax. The bill, authored by Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, coincides with a growing call among some conservatives to do...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Income Tax Relief Bill Signed Into Law

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor has signed the first bill of the 2022 legislative session centered around income tax relief following a record state budget surplus. Gov. Brad Little said during the signing, "Never in my life did I think we would achieve the ‘TRIFECTA’ – historic tax relief, historic education investments, and historic investments in transportation in one year. Some say, ‘You can’t have your cake and eat it, too,’ but clearly we are proving them wrong here in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “Taxes should be fair, simple, competitive, and predictable, and the passage of my ‘Leading Idaho’ income tax relief bill is a step in that direction. We are making Idaho even more business-friendly and competitive." House Bill 436, allows a one-time tax rebate to Idahoans totaling $350 million dollars as well as $251 million in ongoing tax relief by dropping the income tax brackets, which will take effect in July. The Associated Press reported earlier when the bill was passed by the Senate, 27-7, it was the largest tax cut in state history. The tax rebates include 12 percent of state income taxes going back to filers during 2020 or a minimum of $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is higher. The governor and lawmakers have said the tax breaks are thanks to a record $1.9 billion budget surplus.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Personal income tax repeal facing legality questions

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House Finance Committee passed a personal income tax repeal phaseout bill in about three minutes Monday, but the legislation still faces an uphill fight. With no discussion or questions asked of counsel, committee members passed House Bill 4007, which first would implement a 10%...
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Applauds HB 4007, House Income Tax Reduction

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Commissioner of Agriculture release the following statement regarding HB 4007:. “I fully support HB 4007, the West Virginia House of Delegates income tax reduction plan. The Legislature has been good stewards of the budget by keeping spending flat leading to the accumulation of record surpluses. At the same time, we have used our dollars wisely to make necessary infrastructure investments now and for the future. It is time we give a pay raise to every citizen through a tax reduction.”
INCOME TAX
Dothan Eagle

Alabama bill to shield COVID-19 benefits from state income tax

MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that means taxpayers won’t have to pay more in state income taxes because of the extra child tax credits they received from the federal government last year. Gov. Kay Ivey plans to sign the bill into law. The American Rescue...
MONTGOMERY, AL

