Adam Scott redefines work-life balance in thriller series ‘Severance’

Among the many quirks of modern living that the pandemic exacerbated, none was felt more acutely by many than the intrusion of one's work life into one's home life. Working from home has its advantages — not catching a deadly plague being a pretty big one, but there's also no commute, you can save on lunch expenses, and your hours can be a bit more flexible. But as anyone who's done it for any length of time will be all too willing to tell you, that bleed-through from your work hours to your home hours can be taxing, both logistically and psychologically. Even before the pandemic, a lot of us had jobs that followed us home from the office. But what if you really could clock out and not have to think about work until the next morning?

JOBS ・ 3 DAYS AGO