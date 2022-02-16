ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Scott redefines work-life balance in thriller series ‘Severance’

By Stephen Schaefer
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if your workplace really was another world? What if there was a complete and total split between your work and home life?. That’s the intriguing premise of “Severance,” where a creepy corporation rules and Adam Scott’s character Mark finds himself navigating a strange and suddenly dangerous...

www.bostonherald.com

Stamford Advocate

The Insidious, Cryptic World of ‘Severance’: How Ben Stiller, Adam Scott and More Brought ‘Strange Humor’ to Apple’s Workplace Thriller

“What is it we actually do here?” That’s a question posed by Adam Scott’s Macro Data Refinement department head Mark Scout in the new Apple TV Plus series “Severance,” a show about Lumon Industries, a mysterious company whose employees, like Mark, have undergone a surgical severance procedure that gives them a very literal “work-life balance.” It’s also a question that series creator Dan Erickson, director Ben Stiller and stars Scott, Patricia Arquette and Tramell Tillman found themselves asking a lot during the making of “Severance.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Severance's Ben Stiller and Adam Scott Talk Their Unconventional New Series

Both director Ben Stiller and actor Adam Scott are largely known for their comedic efforts, and while their new series Severance on Apple TV+ isn't without hilarious encounters, it leans into a tone more akin to The Twilight Zone, exploring a concept so disturbing that you can't help but laugh at the absurdity. Of course, other sequences are so unsettling that you'd be hard-pressed to find any levity in these moments, making for an ambitious blend of humor, horror, and drama. Stiller and Scott both opened up about what drew them to the series. Severance premieres on Apple TV+ on February 18th.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

This Timely Series Is A Nightmarish Critique Of Work-Life Balance

If you’ve ever pushed down your emotions at work to 'stay professional', powered through the exhaustion of a never-ending work day amid grief or heartbreak, or been told by your manager to 'leave your problems at the office door' then Severance, Apple TV+’s timely dystopian workplace series will make you feel more than a little uneasy.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Severance’ Offers a Surreal, Allegorical Twist on Work-Life Balance

The new series Severance, which streams its first two episodes Friday on Apple TV+, is the latest entry in a genre one might call the uncanny office. Think of it as the mirror image of classic satires like The Office or Office Space, which present the American white-collar workplace as a banal exercise in oppressive mundanity. The uncanny office is equally skeptical of its corporate setting, but takes a more surreal approach, juxtaposing fluorescent lights and mindless jargon with some kind of tonal curveball. The contrast is, in part, comedic; it also helps draw out the already sinister undertones of professional conformity.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

On Severance, Adam Scott Gives the Workplace Comedy a Sinister Edge

You probably know Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, the bookish nerd, wife guy, and government employee from NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Or, if you’re one of the dozens (Scott’s estimated number, not ours) who watched Party Down, you know him as aspiring actor and pink bow-tied caterer Henry Pollard from the short-lived Starz comedy. Or maybe you recognize him as Josh Macon from the ’90s melodrama Party of Five. Long before Parks and Rec made him a household name and before he appeared on the Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies, Scott had been a mainstay of the industry for years, starting in the mid-90s with guest roles on television shows including ER, Boy Meets World, and NYPD Blue. By now, Scott feels like he has more than earned his role on his latest project, a new Apple TV+ series called Severance.
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

Patricia Arquette: I've struggled with my work-life balance

Patricia Arquette has struggled with her work-life balance. The 53-year-old actress - who has Enzo, 33, with Paul Rossi and Harlow, 19, with Thomas Jane - admits she's struggled to balance her career in Hollywood with the pressures of motherhood. She shared: "As a mom growing up as an actor,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Search for Work-Life Balance Takes a Dystopian Turn in Severance

Among the many quirks of modern living that the pandemic exacerbated, none was felt more acutely by many than the intrusion of one's work life into one's home life. Working from home has its advantages — not catching a deadly plague being a pretty big one, but there's also no commute, you can save on lunch expenses, and your hours can be a bit more flexible. But as anyone who's done it for any length of time will be all too willing to tell you, that bleed-through from your work hours to your home hours can be taxing, both logistically and psychologically. Even before the pandemic, a lot of us had jobs that followed us home from the office. But what if you really could clock out and not have to think about work until the next morning?
JOBS

