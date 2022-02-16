Adam Scott redefines work-life balance in thriller series ‘Severance’

You probably know Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, the bookish nerd, wife guy, and government employee from NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Or, if you’re one of the dozens (Scott’s estimated number, not ours) who watched Party Down, you know him as aspiring actor and pink bow-tied caterer Henry Pollard from the short-lived Starz comedy. Or maybe you recognize him as Josh Macon from the ’90s melodrama Party of Five. Long before Parks and Rec made him a household name and before he appeared on the Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies, Scott had been a mainstay of the industry for years, starting in the mid-90s with guest roles on television shows including ER, Boy Meets World, and NYPD Blue. By now, Scott feels like he has more than earned his role on his latest project, a new Apple TV+ series called Severance.
