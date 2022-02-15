ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endometriosis Not Tied to Preterm Delivery

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis is not significantly associated with preterm birth after adjusting for other risk factors for preterm delivery, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Louis Marcellin, M.D., Ph.D., from the Université de Paris, and colleagues evaluated the...

Nature.com

Optimal blood pressure target to prevent severe hypertension in pregnancy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Severe hypertension in pregnancy is a hypertensive crisis that requires urgent and intensive care due to its high maternal and fetal mortality. However, there is still a conflict of opinion on the recommendations of antihypertensive therapy. This study aimed to identify the optimal blood pressure (BP) levels to prevent severe hypertension in pregnant women with nonsevere hypertension. Ovid MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library were searched, and only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included if they compared the effects of antihypertensive drugs and placebo/no treatment or more intensive and less intensive BP-lowering treatments in nonsevere hypertensive pregnant patients. A random effects model meta-analysis was performed to estimate the pooled risk ratio (RR) for the outcomes. Forty RCTs with 6355 patients were included in the study. BP-lowering treatment significantly prevented severe hypertension (RR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.37"“0.56), preeclampsia (RR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69"“0.98), severe preeclampsia (RR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.17"“0.84), placental abruption (RR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32"“0.86), and preterm birth (<"‰37 weeks; RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71"“0.93), while the risk of small for gestational age infants was increased (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.02"“1.54). An achieved systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <"‰130"‰mmHg reduced the risk of severe hypertension to nearly one-third compared with an SBP of â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg, with a significant interaction of the BP levels achieved with BP-lowering therapy. There was no significant interaction between the subtypes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and BP-lowering treatment, except for placental abruption. BP-lowering treatment aimed at an SBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg and accompanied by the careful monitoring of fetal growth might be recommended to prevent severe hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
The Spokesman-Review

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are unlikely to transmit to babies

Pregnant women who are positive with COVID-19 when they give birth rarely transmit the virus to their newborns, according to a spate of new research. The reason: COVID-19 isn’t often found in a patient’s bloodstream. As researchers have raced to understand the effects of COVID-19 on pregnancy and infants, these findings offer good news to expecting parents.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

How to Have Good Heart Health Before, During, and After Pregnancy

Less than half of women giving birth had good heart health before pregnancy, according to new research. Heart disease is a leading cause of maternal death. Experts say you can take steps before and during pregnancy to improve heart health. Only about 40 percent of women who gave birth in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Risk for Parkinson Disease Reduced After Myocardial Infarction

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with myocardial infarction (MI) have a reduced risk for Parkinson disease and secondary parkinsonism during a median follow-up of 21 years, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Jens Sundbøll, M.D., Ph.D., from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Turmoil of Menopause

In the U.S., each year 2 million women reach menopause, defined as amenorrhea for 12 months in a woman 45 years or older. During menopause transition, a woman can gain 5 to 7 pounds, mostly in abdominal fat around her waist, and her BMI may be misleading. The menopause transition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is a Spinal Headache?

A spinal headache is head discomfort caused by a leak of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which surrounds the brain and spinal cord. CSF protects the brain and spinal cord and helps eliminate waste products. If the CSF becomes too low, it causes a decrease in pressure around the brain and spinal cord, thereby causing pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

What Does Ejection Fraction Have to Do With Heart Failure?

My patients’ concerns about heart failure are usually, “What is my prognosis?” “What are the treatments, like medication and surgery, that are available to me?” But some people will ask me for their ejection fraction (EF) number if they’ve read about it, or had it discussed with them. This is especially true if they want to know if it’s changing over time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The association between prolonged sedentary time and coronary artery calcification in young healthy men in Korea: a cohort study

Coronary artery calcium score (CACS) is a useful method for predicting coronary artery disease in asymptomatic adults. In this study, we investigated the association between prolonged sedentary time and CACS. A cohort study was conducted in 14949 men with negative CACS (CACS"‰="‰0) at baseline who were followed up at least once. Sedentary time was categorized into"‰<"‰7, 7"“8, and â‰¥Â 9Â h/day. CACS was calculated by cardiac tomography. During 60,112.1 person-years of follow-up, 569 participants developed positive CACS. The multivariable adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) for incident positive CACS comparing sedentary times of 7"“8Â h/day and"‰â‰¥"‰9Â h/day to sedentary time of"‰<"‰7Â h/day were 1.25 (0.97"“1.62) and 1.28 (1.03"“1.59), respectively. This association was more strongly observed in the non-obese group (BMI"‰<"‰25Â kg/m2). In contrast, in the obese group (BMI"‰â‰¥"‰25Â kg/m2), there was no significant association between sedentary time and incidence of positive CACS. Prolonged sedentary time was significantly associated with incidence of positive CACS in the study. CACS is also an effective screening tool for predicting future cardiovascular events in asymptomatic patients. Therefore, CACS can be an effective screening method for predicting coronary artery diseases in people with prolonged sedentary time, especially in metabolically healthy people.
ASIA

