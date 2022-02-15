ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zh2nd_0eFkWE4800

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

RONCALLI 48, VALDERS 39

VALDERS - Luke Pautz, Brayden Yanda and Joseph Witczak scored just 10 points total in the first half but combined for 28 in the second half of the Jets’ win over the Vikings.

Pautz finished with 15 points, while Witczak and Yanda had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Valders was led by Brady Bodart with 12 points.

Roncalli  17  31  -  48

Valders  10  29  -  39

Roncalli: Fischer 3, Yanda 11, Pautz 15, Stangel 7, Witczak 12. 3-pt: Fischer, Yanda, Pautz, Stangel, Witczak 2. FT: 8-18. Fouls: 19.

Valders: Schneider 5, Hove 9, Bodart 12, Olson 9, Meyers 4. 3-pt: Bodart 2, Olson. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 17.

REEDSVILLE 60, ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 49

REEDSVILLE - Brennen Dvorachek had a big double-double for the Panthers with 26 points and 17 rebounds in their win over the Resorters.

Carter Salm and Zach Dvorachek added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Reedsville, with Camden Dvorachek grabbing 13 rebounds.

Jacob Ganga led Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah with 19 points.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah  19  30  -  49

Reedsville  26  34  -  60

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah: O’Neil 7, Schultz 8, Hassinger 8, Kolbacker 7, Ganga 19. 3-pt: O’Neil, Schultz, Hassinger 2, Kolbacker. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 17.

Reedsville: B. Dvorachek 26, Taddy 6, Salm 11, Z. Dvorachek 10, C. Dvorachek 7. 3-pt: B. Dvorachek, Salm, Z. Dvorachek. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 7.

SHEBOYGAN CHRISTIAN 82, MISHICOT 36

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan Christian played its fourth game in six days and pulled well enough ahead early to give its starters a much-needed rest. Ten players earned time on the court for the Eagles, and nine players scored, on their way to the victory.

Michael Modahl led all scorers with 21 points. Nate Alsum added 19 points and Noah Heinen scored 15 for Sheboygan Christian.

Maxwell Seib had 13 points for Mishicot.

Mishicot: Schmidt 2, Rauber 3, Paider 5, Seib 13, Reif 7, Lenzer 6. FT: 7-13.

Sheboygan Christian: Grasse 3, LeMahieu 8, Kuck 5, Alsum 19, Stecker 6, J. Hendrikse 2, Heinen 15, Modahl 21, Moller 3. FT: 20-31.

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 100, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 74

CEDAR GROVE - The Crusaders had five players score in double figures in the win over the Rockets.

Casey Verhagen led Sheboygan Lutheran with 26 points and 14 assists. Robby Michael and Elijah White both scored 23 points. Ben Leonhard and Jackson Holzheimer added 13 and 11 points, and Holzheimer also had 17 rebounds.

Cedar Grove-Belgium was led by Logan Arrowood with 30 points. Sam Peiffer and Parker Knight added 21 and 12, respectively.

Sheboygan Lutheran  55  45  -  100

Cedar Grove-Belgium  29  45  -  74

Sheboygan Lutheran: Michael 23, Hahn 2, Schmitz 2, Holzheimer 11, Leonhard 13, Verhagen 26, White 23. 3-pt: Michael 3, Holzheimer 2, Leonhard 3, Verhagen 2, White 2. FT: 12-19. Fouls: 11.

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Peiffer 21, Beightol 5, Arrowood 30, Knight 12, Navis 3, Ketterhagen 3. 3-pt: Arrowood 2, Knight, Navis, Ketterhagen. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 14.

WRESTLING

WIAA DIVISION 2 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT OMRO)

SEMIFINALS

WINNECONNE 56, KIEL 24

145: Caleb Meunier W pinned Joah Lund :21. 152: Joey Klemm W dec. Nicholas Runge 8-1. 160: Connor Faust K pinned Nathaniel Jechort 2:43. 170: Avery Piotraschke W pinned Trey Barts 1:46. 182: Ben Kienbaum K pinned Vincent Duncan 1:39. 195: Dylan Krings W pinned Connor Meyer 5:14. 220: Josh Schmoll W won by forfeit. 285: Daniel Schmitz K pinned Logan Johnson 1:31. 106: Chase Sternard W pinned Ian Adorno 1:06. 113: Garrett Marks W pinned Gregory Schultz 1:41. 120: Kevin Zamora K pinned Cayden Behm 2:29. 126: Mason Sternard W pinned Dominick Sheets 2:48. 132: Brody Hart W pinned Max Schaefer 5:31. 138: Ayden Hart W tech. fall over Ezekiel Sippel 15-0.

WIAA DIVISION 3 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT MARKESAN)

SEMIFINALS

REEDSVILLE 49, POYNETTE 20

152: James Amacher P pinned Logan Lodel 5:55. 160: Cash Stewart P pinned Wyatt Verbeten 1:11. 170: Owen Bahr P dec. Casey Braun 9-7. 182: Adler Strenn R dec. Dylan Elsing 6-4. 195: Jade Busse R dec. Clayton Nehls 9-3. 220: Cole Ebert R pinned Luke Romack :12. 285: Darren Wagner R pinned Jackson Geitner 1:26. 106: Sam Schmalz R won by forfeit. 113: Kyle Schmalz R major dec. Isaiah Gauer 13-2. 120: Cornelio Gray P pinned Ellie Kasper 1:15. 126: Ayden Sebo R dec. Ashton Meister 3-2. 132: Bryer Christel R won by forfeit. 138: Carson Taddy R won by forfeit. 145: Blake Delsman R won by forfeit.

RANDOM LAKE 58, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 21

152: Landon Cashmore KCL dec. Jayden Young 7-5. 160: Toren Vandenbush RL pinned Alex Yang 1:21. 170: Carl Travis KCL pinned Tyler Schoneman 3:39. 182: Samuel Schwabe RL won by forfeit. 195: Michael Upson RL pinned Dequavion Pinter 3:51. 220: Jordan Arendt RL major dec. Joel Flores 8-0. 285: Diego Brandt RL pinned Jack Helzer :24. 106: Drew Dolphin KCL won by forfeit. 113: Chase Koepp RL pinned Javier Altilano 5:18. 120: Jackson Averill RL pinned Jonathan Shaffer 1:08. 126: David San Felippo RL pinned Logan Robinson :39. 132: Troy Dolphin KCL won by forfeit. 138: Stone Pomeroy RL won by forfeit. 145: Nicholas Daggett RL pinned Gabriel Helzer :48.

CHAMPIONSHIP

RANDOM LAKE 32, REEDSVILLE 30

160: Toren Vandenbush RL dec. Wyatt Verbeten 5-2. 170: Casey Braun REE dec. Tyler Schoneman 7-1. 182: Samuel Schwabe RL pinned Adler Strenn 1:31. 195: Michael Upson RL major dec. Jade Busse 13-3. 220: Cole Ebert REE won by forfeit. 285: Darren Wagner REE dec. Jordan Arendt 7-3. 106: Sam Schmalz REE dec. Chase Koepp 7-1. 113: Grant Gibson RL won by forfeit. 120: Jackson Averill RL dec. Kyle Schmalz 6-0. 126: David San Felippo RL major dec. Ayden Sebo 8-0. 132: Bryer Christel REE pinned Cole Keller 2:58. 138: Stone Pomeroy RL pinned Carson Taddy 1:48. 145: Blake Delsman REE tech. fall over Nicholas Daggett 20-5. 152: Logan Lodel REE major dec. Jayden Young 12-3.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

