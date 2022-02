The legend of the Gracie family was built in a time where vale tudo fights were used to prove one martial art was better than others, turning jiu-jitsu into a must for anyone who wanted to become successful in the sport. Decades after fighters realized they had to train in every discipline in order to dominate in what became mixed martial arts, Neiman Gracie stands out as the most successful Gracie of the era to come out of that esteemed clan.

