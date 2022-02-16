ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

6 On Your Side: Demand draft fraud

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 News is tracking at least three shootings across the Omaha metro Tuesday night. As cellular companies make the switch to the...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Drug overdose investigation in Nebraska

An inspiring story about a 15-year-old swimmer in Iowa. Decision 2022: Nebraska high school senior running for mayor. A high school senior in the central Nebraska town of Gothenburg is pursuing a political future. 6 On Your Side: Iowa classroom camera proposal. Updated: 5 hours ago. A proposed bill in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

M's Pub explosion trial underway

Iowa Gov. Reynolds is taking school choice today. A law enforcement agency in Iowa has a new tool. After a warm Tuesday, changes are coming! A cold front pushes in for Wednesday dropping highs back to the 30s, 20s by Thursday!. Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID. Updated: 5 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Three shootings across Omaha metro

A warning tonight to take a good look at your checking account. As cellular companies make the switch to the newest communication technology, there are concerns about devices that may not work unless they’re upgraded. Iowa's school choice plan. Updated: 9 hours ago. Iowa Gov. Reynolds is taking school...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Iowa classroom camera proposal

An inspiring story about a 15-year-old swimmer in Iowa. Decision 2022: Nebraska high school senior running for mayor. A high school senior in the central Nebraska town of Gothenburg is pursuing a political future. Drug overdose investigation in Nebraska. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are questions over whether there's a...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Sponsorship for the trades in Omaha

A heads up from the Douglas County Election Commissioner to keep an eye on your mailbox. Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford took to social media Friday to reveal he has brain cancer. Omaha Metro bus system public input. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Metro bus system wants your input to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'My heart hurts': Omaha woman helps baby who was born on the sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police found a newborn on the sidewalk with no mother in sight. Officers said the woman gave birth and then left. They're thanking the good Samaritans who watched over the child while waiting for first responders. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with one of the witnesses.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Third dealer in federal prison for selling meth in Kearney

LINCOLN — Craig S. Marsh of Kearney is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence for distributing meth in the Kearney area. Marsh, 33, must serve a five-year term of supervised release after serving his sentence. There is no parole in the federal court system. He was sentenced in January in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln.
KEARNEY, NE
KETV.com

Woman shot outside neighborhood grocery store in North Omaha

One person is in serious condition after a shooting in North Omaha Tuesday night. The call for the shooting came in from the JNJ grocery store around 8:07 p.m., near 42nd and Bedford. Authorities say one woman suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was transported to the hospital in UNMC. Police...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Omaha.com

Omaha woman who had baby on sidewalk told friend she used meth, marijuana

The Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk Sunday told a friend that she used methamphetamine and marijuana while pregnant, prosecutors say. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of felony child abuse, two days after she delivered a baby boy in 15-degree weather and then left the area, authorities have said.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha.com

Attorney for Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk says she left to seek help

Attorneys offered dueling perspectives of the moments after an Omaha woman gave birth on a sidewalk near 24th and P Streets on Sunday. Prosecutor Michael McInerney said Thursday in court that Trinity Shakespeare delivered her baby boy and then ran away from the infant, hiding in the backyard of a home about a block away.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha mother charged for abandoning baby on sidewalk after his birth

(Omaha, NE) -- A woman who police say gave birth to a baby on the sidewalk, then left it, is arrested. Omaha Police say 27 year old Trinity Shakespeare is charged with one count of felony child abuse. Investigators say just after 10:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 24th and P Street to check the well-being of a woman, later identified as Shakespeare, who had given birth on a sidewalk. Omaha Police say after giving birth on the sidewalk, Shakespeare abandoned the baby boy. OPD says officers located the baby, and Omaha Fire Department Medics transported him to the Nebraska Medical Center after being exposed to cold temperatures.
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

Names of those killed in Nebraska police car-jacking released

CITY OF YORK, Neb. (KCAU) — Identities of the two people and dog that died in a Nebraska police chase Tuesday night have been released. According to law enforcement, Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, of York, was being pursued by police when he took over a police car with a K-9 unit inside. This triggered a second […]
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple people sentenced on drug charges

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced that Ja'hvont Payne, 27, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute ten grams or more of an analogue of fentanyl. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr.,...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Patrol: Iowa man dies in head-on crash with semi-truck

CORYDON, Iowa — A Chariton man has died after a head-on crash in southern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol said 44-year-old Brian Irving swerved in front of an incoming semi-truck on Friday near Corydon. The patrol said the truck driver tried to avoid the collision but could not. Irving...
CORYDON, IA

