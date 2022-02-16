6 On Your Side: Demand draft fraud

(Omaha, NE) -- A woman who police say gave birth to a baby on the sidewalk, then left it, is arrested. Omaha Police say 27 year old Trinity Shakespeare is charged with one count of felony child abuse. Investigators say just after 10:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 24th and P Street to check the well-being of a woman, later identified as Shakespeare, who had given birth on a sidewalk. Omaha Police say after giving birth on the sidewalk, Shakespeare abandoned the baby boy. OPD says officers located the baby, and Omaha Fire Department Medics transported him to the Nebraska Medical Center after being exposed to cold temperatures.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO