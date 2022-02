ST PAUL, Minn. — Voters in Minnesota's First Congressional District will decide who will fill the late Jim Hagedorn's shoes for the remainder of his second term. When Congressman Jim Hagedorn died of cancer Thursday night, it created a vacancy in the US House that can't be filled through a gubernatorial appointment. That special election process will play out over the next six months, due to state and federal laws requiring that overseas voters are given plenty of time to cast their ballots.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO