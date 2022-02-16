ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Dozens of eggs along Fort Myers road leaves drivers scrambling

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s a Florida story that’s hard to beat.

“I was here at this intersection and then I just saw them all lined up right here,” said Emma Willis.

She was driving down College Parkway at US 41 when she snapped pictures of dozens upon dozens of eggs sitting alongside the road.

By the time our cameras got there, they were all gone.

“I wondered how long they had been there? Why are they lined up on there,” she said.

There were a lot of questions left unturned. Who dropped the eggs and how they get left for drivers to scramble around?

“We saw a pallet of eggs come off of a flatbed and land in the middle of the road,” said Christina Ramirez-Gutierrez, who saw the eggs fall.

It was almost like a re-run of poor ole Humpty Dumpty. They didn’t fall off a wall but rather a truck turning onto College Parkway.

Christina and her husband saw someone pull off to clean up the mess, so they decided to do the same.

“Once we came back there was no truck,” said Ramirez-Gutierrez. “There was nobody here, just a pallet of eggs in the middle of the road.”

Parked in the middle of the road, she hoped this was the best way to prevent a crash.

“Once they turned and saw the pallet, trying to avoid it, they were turning into each other,” she said.

She called 911, but moments later a deputy rolled by.

“He just goes ‘Uhhhh, what is going on here. I just said ‘You won’t believe this story,’” Ramirez-Gutierrez said.

They helped move the eggs to the side of the road before they were picked up.

