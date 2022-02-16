ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyclist gets attacked by bull

By Kelsey Mae Nield
BYU Newsnet
 3 days ago

While out on a ride, this cyclist had...

universe.byu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Raging bull crashes bike race, attacks three riders in wild video

California bicycle racers redefined “bull-riding” after an ornery steer wandered into the bike path and attacked several competitors, as seen in this shocking video. “The bull charged and struck three riders total,” videographer and race contestant Richard Pepper told Storyful of the fiasco, which occurred Feb. 12 during the Bianchi Rock Cobbler, a “stupidly hard” 80-mile course in the Bakersfield area, per the contest’s website.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

3 Things You Must See: A Guy in a Bike Race Gets Attacked by a Bull?

A Guy Was in the Middle of a Bike Race . . . and Got Attacked by a Bull?. The Tour de France would get way better ratings if they just did this all the time: A guy in California named Tony Inderbitzin was in the middle of a big 80-mile mountain bike race on Saturday . . . when he suddenly got attacked by a BULL. (???)
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Elevengear
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Great white shark mauls swimmer to death in first fatal attack at Sydney beach in nearly 60 years

A swimmer has been killed off a beach in Sydney in the city’s first shark-related death in almost 60 years. Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm to Little Bay Beach, in Sydney’s east where police, paramedics and surf lifesavers found human remains in the water. Horrified witnesses said the great white shark was approximately 15ft long and “mauled” the unidentified victim to death, turning the surrounding water red. A New South Wales Ambulance spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do”. Fisherman Kris Linto told Nine News the shark “attacked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Swimmer dies after being attacked by 15-foot shark

SYDNEY (AP) — A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia died after being attacked Wednesday by what witnesses described as a 15-foot great white shark. “This person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene,” New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Rosie Jones says Uber driver ‘left me in the road’ after mistaking her cerebral palsy for being drunk

Comedian Rosie Jones has spoken out after an experience with an Uber driver who left her “in the road” after allegedly thinking she was drunk.Jones – who has cerebral palsy – shared the message on Twitter, writing that she received a message from Uber notifying her that her driver claimed that she wasn’t wearing a face mask.“Your driver said you were not wearing a face cover or mask,” read the message.Jones shared the screenshot, accompanied by the caption: “Just received this message from @Uber. I was wearing a mask and the driver drove away.“I had a hand on the...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright’s Sister Among Those Detained At Courthouse Following Kim Potter Sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse. WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon. I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker. Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022 From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BBC

Tarleton couple who admitted 'barbaric' pony cruelty spared jail

A couple who admitted keeping ponies in the worst conditions an RSPCA inspector had ever seen have been spared jail due to their "medical needs and age". The RSPCA said Barbara and Jack Carter, 73 and 75, neglected "every basic aspect" of care for nine horses, eight of which had to be put down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist jailed for terrifying attack on victim during 34-hour ordeal

A man has been jailed for life after raping and stabbing his victim in the throat during a terrifying 34-hour hostage ordeal.Luke Ward was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars, having previously admitted attempted murder, four counts of rape and a sexual assault, West Midlands Police said.Ward forced his way into the woman’s home in the early hours of August 18 before repeatedly raping her – even assaulting her after having already stabbed her in the neck.He refused to get medical help for the woman, after inflicting a grave injury...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Briton killed in Sydney shark attack was about to marry Australian fiancee

The British victim of a shark attack in Sydney was a 35-year-old former RAF serviceman about to marry his Australian fiancee, it has emerged. Simon Nellist, who was described by friends as “one of the best humans on this planet”, was training for a charity swim when he became the first victim of such an attack on the city’s beaches in almost 60 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy