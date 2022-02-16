ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Relieves injured Murray

 5 days ago

Forsberg stopped all four shots he faced after replacing the injured Matt Murray...

Senators' Matt Murray: Not returning Saturday or Sunday

Murray (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Bruins and Sunday's tilt versus the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Murray is expected to return for Tuesday's game against Minnesota at the earliest, Garroich adds. The 27-year-old has gone 5-3-2 with a 2.01 GAA and .942 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. Prior to being shelved with an undisclosed injury, he was on a three-game slide that began Feb. 10.
NHL
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders rebrand under center by selecting QB; Steelers opt for defense over passer

The recently rebranded Washington Commanders enter the 2022 offseason facing the same decades-long problem: find a franchise quarterback. The last Washington quarterback to start the majority of games for more than three straight years was Mark Rypien, who made 56 starts from 1989-92. During that four-year stretch, he compiled a record of 39-17, made two Pro Bowls and earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXVI -- as the franchise hoisted its third Vince Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1991 season.
NFL

