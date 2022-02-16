ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Republicans Must Stop 'Big Tech Censorship'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"If Republicans can't stop Big Tech Censorship, then what can Republicans even do?" said Greene. "And what are Republicans even...

Connie Soden
3d ago

MTG needs to be censored!!!! She has no business being in politics, she is crazier than a hoot owl!!!!!!

Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene floats a presidential run to Alex Jones

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., known for her extensive literacy in right-wing conspiracy theories, rattled off a litany of her most famously offensive alternative facts during a Wednesday interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, who, to no great surprise, received just about all of them with immense satisfaction, going so far as to hype the freshman representative for a White House run.
Joe Rogan
Donald Trump
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
Washington Post

How the new focus on Ivanka Trump and Jan. 6 will expose dark MAGA truths

To an unsettling degree, a large swath of 2022 GOP candidates are deriving energy for their campaigns from the myth that the underlying “cause” of the Jan. 6 rioters was in some sense just. But this mythmaking is on a collision course with another powerful force: the House...
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Sentencing Judge Reminds RNC That Riot Was Not 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

A federal judge took aim at the Republican National Committee’s recent distortion of reality during sentencing for a violent Capitol rioter. “It is not ‘legitimate political discourse,’” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during her Thursday sentencing of Mark Leffingwell, who will spend six months in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

