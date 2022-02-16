Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Republicans Must Stop 'Big Tech Censorship'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., known for her extensive literacy in right-wing conspiracy theories, rattled off a litany of her most famously offensive alternative facts during a Wednesday interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, who, to no great surprise, received just about all of them with immense satisfaction, going so far as to hype the freshman representative for a White House run.

