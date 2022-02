This Monday, New Haven welcomed its third pandemic Valentine’s Day amid some of the city’s lowest temperatures recorded in 2022. As students of the University, however, we are so used to the niche definitions and scope of “love, sex and dating at Yale” that we forget that romance extends beyond college relationships and hookups. We forget that Feb. 14 takes on new meanings — new layers — for different people across age groups and cultures. Curious as to what these layers are, I scootered around New Haven streets on Tuesday — from Dixwell to Westville — asking how residents celebrated —or did not celebrate — Valentine’s Day. Here were some of their responses:

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO