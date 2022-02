A basketball coach in Texas has hit back at online harassers after being subjected to hate for an outfit she wore on a game day. Sydney Carter posted a picture of herself in a white turtleneck and pink leather pants, standing courtside during her team’s game last week. Ms Carter has been a Women’s National Basketball Association player and currently serves as the women’s basketball player development coach and assistant recruiting coordinator at Texas A&M University.While this was just another photograph for Ms Carter, who has been posting about her team’s games regularly, it brought her relentless trolling from...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO