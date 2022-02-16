Little Rock city board approves funding for community programs aimed at reducing crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock city board voted late into Tuesday night to approve the funding of 10 community organizations to put a dent into crime. This comes after a four-and-a-half-hour meeting.
The effort is part of the public health emergency that was declared last week.
The programs range from conflict resolution to hospital-based intervention for crime victims.
Each group will get funding ranging from $28,000 to $200,000, totaling more than a million dollars.
American Rescue Plan funding will foot the bill, with the programs expected to last no more than a year and could begin as early as March 1.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 2