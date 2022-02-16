ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Byron and Lutheran advance at the Lutheran Regional

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two Big Northern Conference girls teams advanced at the Rockford Lutheran 2A Regional Tuesday. Two more BNC teams were sent home.

Byron defeated Rockford Christian in the first semifinal game 61-41. Rockford Lutheran defeated Stillman Valley in the second semifinal 48-36.

Byron and Lutheran will play for the regional championship Friday night. For highlights click on the media player.

