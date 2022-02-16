American Red Cross needs your help

If you are tired of reading about the American Red Cross’s blood supply crisis this winter, imagine how tired they must be of worrying whether they will be able to fill the need. For weeks now, the organization has been desperate,...
Red Cross regional donor services executive Michelle Jantz joins Steve and Ted to talk not just about the Red Cross’ need for blood, but staff to collect that blood. Then a special birthday wish from Steve McIntosh on Steve and Ted in the Morning.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis last month and the winter weather only added to it. The American Red Cross says its never before experienced blood supplies running this low, while also battling staffing challenges. “People probably heard the words blood shortage or...
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis which poses a risk for patients across the United States. Calling it the "worst" blood shortage in over a decade, the Red Cross said 10 percent of overall blood donations have declined since March 2020 – when the U.S. first went under COVID-19 lockdowns.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis and is asking that everyone who can to donate blood today. “It is so important to give blood,” says Jane Blocher, Executive Director for the Greater Kansas Area Red Cross. “Right now we are facing a national blood crisis which is the first time in decades that we have used the word crisis, but we are having a very challenging time filling the appointments that we have post covid.”
In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products — well below the ideal five-day supply. As our community and nation adjust to the new normal of this pandemic, a convergence of relentless factors such as blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations initiated this blood shortage.
Two unidentified Oberlin residents displaced when their residence was damaged during a morning fire on Feb. 8 were provided shelter by the North Central American Red Cross. At 3:44 a.m., the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire near Clark Court on Spring Street, according to a news release.
If you're a regular listener, you've heard us talk about having a good time for a good cause. This time, we want to take a moment to talk good jobs for a good cause. There's probably no organization in northeast Missouri that knows more about the needs of area non-profit organizations than the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From January 31 to February 7, there have been eight home fires across the region that the American Red Cross has helped provide aide for. The organization has assisted with temporary shelter, mental health support, food, financial help, and more. This aide has gone to twenty-six people, including ten children.
The weather is turning dangerously cold as temperatures will continue to drop. Here are a few tips from the American Red Cross to help keep you and your loved ones safe:. As the weather gets colder, the American Red Cross sees an increase in home fires. A fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. Therefore, escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy. The Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe. They want to ensure families and children are prepared.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross says it is now on a national blood crisis supply level when it comes to their blood levels. They say that’s also the case in southeast Missouri. It means they have less than a day’s supply of every single blood...
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Red Cross is helping three families following a fire in Woonsocket on Sunday afternoon. An NBC 10 News camera crew observed smoke coming out of doors and windows as firefighters responded to a West School Street home. The cause of the fire is...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross was called to help four adults after a mobile home fire on Sears Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said the fire was determined to be an electrical fire. Crews said they responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted six people, including three children, who were impacted by a quadplex fire in Miami. Members of the Disaster Action Team from the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter responded to a fire at a quadplex near Northeast 5th Avenue and 167th Street in the Golden Glades area, Sunday.
The Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos has presented the American Red Cross of Northern Michigan with $3,229.82 to assist local families in need through services such as home fire prevention and loss assistance, to blood donation and emergency relief. The donation was raised through Grand Traverse Resort and Casino’s monthly...
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday night, a northeast Austin apartment fire displaced 15 people and sent 5 people to the hospital. Tenants at the Rise at the Cameron apartments describe what happened the night of the fire. "You know, it was unexpected. I got out of my vehicle and I...
