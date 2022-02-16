ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

American Red Cross needs your help

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 3 days ago

If you are tired of reading about the American Red Cross’s blood supply crisis this winter, imagine how tired they must be of worrying whether they will be able to fill the need. For weeks now, the organization has been desperate,...

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
Bella DePaulo

Many Americans have faith that their family and friends will be there for them when they need help

One of the most hyped studies of the century may need to be reevaluated. In 2006, the results of a sociological study burst from the seams of a staid academic journal into the public consciousness. The findings made a huge splash and have continued to reverberate ever since. In the article, “Social isolation in America: Changes in core discussion networks over two decades,” Miller McPherson and his colleagues claimed that in 2004, one out of every four Americans had no one they talked to about matters important to them. That was a dramatic drop from twenty years before; in 1985, only one in ten said they had no one they had talked to about important matters in the previous six months.
KNSS Radio

The Red Cross needs donors, and new team members

Red Cross regional donor services executive Michelle Jantz joins Steve and Ted to talk not just about the Red Cross’ need for blood, but staff to collect that blood.  Then a special birthday wish from Steve McIntosh on Steve and Ted in the Morning.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Product#The Red Cross#Charity#The American Red Cross
WMAZ

American Red Cross says US seeing worst blood shortage in 'over a decade'

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis which poses a risk for patients across the United States. Calling it the "worst" blood shortage in over a decade, the Red Cross said 10 percent of overall blood donations have declined since March 2020 – when the U.S. first went under COVID-19 lockdowns.
MACON, GA
WIBW

American Red Cross hosts blood drive with an emphasis on Sickle Cell disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis and is asking that everyone who can to donate blood today. “It is so important to give blood,” says Jane Blocher, Executive Director for the Greater Kansas Area Red Cross. “Right now we are facing a national blood crisis which is the first time in decades that we have used the word crisis, but we are having a very challenging time filling the appointments that we have post covid.”
TOPEKA, KS
Deseret News

Opinion: Red Cross desperately needs blood

In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products — well below the ideal five-day supply. As our community and nation adjust to the new normal of this pandemic, a convergence of relentless factors such as blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations initiated this blood shortage.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
Morning Journal

Oberlin fire provides look at how American Red Cross aids displaced families

Two unidentified Oberlin residents displaced when their residence was damaged during a morning fire on Feb. 8 were provided shelter by the North Central American Red Cross. At 3:44 a.m., the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire near Clark Court on Spring Street, according to a news release.
OBERLIN, OH
KICK AM 1530

Want to Make a Difference? These Non-Profits Need Your Help

If you're a regular listener, you've heard us talk about having a good time for a good cause. This time, we want to take a moment to talk good jobs for a good cause. There's probably no organization in northeast Missouri that knows more about the needs of area non-profit organizations than the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Red Cross helps almost thirty local residents after home fires

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From January 31 to February 7, there have been eight home fires across the region that the American Red Cross has helped provide aide for. The organization has assisted with temporary shelter, mental health support, food, financial help, and more. This aide has gone to twenty-six people, including ten children.
PEORIA, IL
30Seconds

How to Stay Safe During Extreme Cold Weather: 21 Winter Safety Tips From the American Red Cross

The weather is turning dangerously cold as temperatures will continue to drop. Here are a few tips from the American Red Cross to help keep you and your loved ones safe:. As the weather gets colder, the American Red Cross sees an increase in home fires. A fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. Therefore, escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy. The Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe. They want to ensure families and children are prepared.
CHICAGO, IL
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
KFVS12

American Red Cross: National blood supply crisis continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross says it is now on a national blood crisis supply level when it comes to their blood levels. They say that’s also the case in southeast Missouri. It means they have less than a day’s supply of every single blood...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Turnto10.com

Red Cross helps three families in Woonsocket house fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Red Cross is helping three families following a fire in Woonsocket on Sunday afternoon. An NBC 10 News camera crew observed smoke coming out of doors and windows as firefighters responded to a West School Street home. The cause of the fire is...
WOONSOCKET, RI
News4Jax.com

Red Cross called to help 4 adults after electrical fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross was called to help four adults after a mobile home fire on Sears Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said the fire was determined to be an electrical fire. Crews said they responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSVN-TV

Red Cross helps 6 people affected by quadplex fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted six people, including three children, who were impacted by a quadplex fire in Miami. Members of the Disaster Action Team from the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter responded to a fire at a quadplex near Northeast 5th Avenue and 167th Street in the Golden Glades area, Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy