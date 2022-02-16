American Red Cross needs your help

One of the most hyped studies of the century may need to be reevaluated. In 2006, the results of a sociological study burst from the seams of a staid academic journal into the public consciousness. The findings made a huge splash and have continued to reverberate ever since. In the article, “Social isolation in America: Changes in core discussion networks over two decades,” Miller McPherson and his colleagues claimed that in 2004, one out of every four Americans had no one they talked to about matters important to them. That was a dramatic drop from twenty years before; in 1985, only one in ten said they had no one they had talked to about important matters in the previous six months.

14 DAYS AGO