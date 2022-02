SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch took down the Laval Rocket, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Darren Raddysh paced the team with three points (1g, 2a) to help snap a three-game losing streak against Laval and move the team to 18-18-4-1 on the season. The Crunch are now 2-3-1-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

