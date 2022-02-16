ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comparative Effectiveness of Coronavirus Vaccine in Preventing Breakthrough Infections Among Vaccinated Persons Infected with Delta and Alpha Variants

Medscape News
 3 days ago

Irina Kislaya; Eduardo Freire Rodrigues; Vítor Borges; João P. Gomes; Carlos Sousa; José P. Almeida; André Peralta-Santos; Baltazar Nunes. We developed a case–case study to compare mRNA vaccine effectiveness against Delta versus Alpha coronavirus variants. We used data on 2,097 case-patients with PCR-positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections reported...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study finds previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Most people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have T cell immune responses against Omicron variant: study

When an individual is infected with the COVID-19–causing virus SARS-CoV-2, the immune system is called into action to produce antibodies and T cells that target viral proteins and clear the infection. It has become clear that the recent Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can unfortunately escape antibody responses even in many people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19; however, new research published in Cell and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that T cell responses are still robust against the variant in most individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, thereby providing protection against severe disease.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19 Vaccine#Alpha#Voc
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Previous COVID-19 Infection – But NOT Vaccination – Improves Performance of Antibodies

Researchers also found that previously-infected patients with obesity, contrary to expectations, had a higher and more sustained immune response. New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, April 23-26) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe outcomes with variants of concern in Ontario

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) are more transmissible and may have the potential for increased disease severity and decreased vaccine effectiveness. We estimated the effectiveness of BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty), mRNA-1273 (Moderna Spikevax) and ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca Vaxzevria) vaccines against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalization or death caused by the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1) and Delta (B.1.617.2) VOC in Ontario, Canada, using a test-negative design study. We identified 682,071 symptomatic community-dwelling individuals who were tested for SARS-CoV-2, and 15,269 individuals with a COVID-19 hospitalization or death. Effectiveness against symptomatic infection â‰¥7"‰d after two doses was 89"“92% against Alpha, 87% against Beta, 88% against Gamma, 82"“89% against Beta/Gamma and 87"“95% against Delta across vaccine products. The corresponding estimates â‰¥14"‰d after one dose were lower. Effectiveness estimates against hospitalization or death were similar to or higher than against symptomatic infection. Effectiveness against symptomatic infection was generally lower for older adults (â‰¥60 years) than for younger adults (<60 years) for most of the VOC"“vaccine combinations. Our findings suggest that jurisdictions facing vaccine supply constraints may benefit from delaying the second dose in younger individuals to more rapidly achieve greater overall population protection; however, older adults would likely benefit most from minimizing the delay in receiving the second dose to achieve adequate protection against VOC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Detroit News

Vaccine scientists have been chasing variants. Now, they're seeking a universal coronavirus vaccine.

Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to receive shots of experimental vaccines tailored to beat the omicron variant - just as the winter coronavirus surge begins to relent. By the time scientists know whether those rebooted vaccines are effective and safe, omicron is expected to be in the rearview mirror. Already, mask mandates are easing. People are beginning to talk about normalcy.
INDUSTRY
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy