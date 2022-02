Homes have been evacuated and people have been warned not to travel as Storm Franklin hits the UK with 75mph winds.It’s the third storm to strike in four days, causing more damage and disruption.There has been severe flooding in Northern Ireland, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had too flee their homes. In Llandinam, Wales, seven people have been rescued by boat after their houses were inundated.National Rail is advising travellers to check their routes before setting off, train operator Northern has temporarily cancelled all its services in the North West, and Southeastern railway and CrossCountry trains are “strongly”...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 30 MINUTES AGO