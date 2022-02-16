City of good neighbors helps fire victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Fleetwood Mathews’ life changed in an instant during the December 30 Marshall Fire when his home burned to the ground. Now Mathews, along with thousands of others in Louisville and Superior, must start the important work of rebuilding all that was lost. One of the biggest hits for Mathews was the loss […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe and Ouachita Parish fire departments responded to a fire at 724 Richwood Dr #1 in Monroe Thursday morning. A neighbor driving by the home saw smoke coming from the building. “A passerby stopped nearby Monroe fire station and let them know that they thought that...
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — An Eastpoint family that lost their two daughters and their home in a fire last month will be receiving a new home on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office quickly launched a fundraiser drive to help the Cooper family. The community exceeded the $100,000 goal in just three weeks through online […]
The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
NEW ORLEANS — A Kenner resident rescued her neighbor from a house fire, according to Kenner officials. Investigators say the neighbor dialed 911 and reported that a home near the 3700 block of California Avenue was on fire. After calling, the neighbor rushed into the house and pulled the woman out of the residence. The woman was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple resident Andrew Blackwell helped save lives Friday when he saw smoke and flames coming from the Wind Crest Apartments. Blackwell told 6 News he alerted other residents of the flames when he was coming back from the store. While waiting for police to arrive, he helped evacuate residents from the bottom floor.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man officials said set his own house on fire and then ran from the scene. Aboite Township, Arcola, Washington Township and Southwest Allen County fire departments were called to a house fire on Bass Road near Thomas Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers also were called to the scene and arrived to find a fully involved fire in the back of the house, including the garage.
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is grateful to still have their home after a brush fire gave them quite a scare Friday afternoon. Kasturi Bose was taking a walk through her neighborhood when she smelled what she thought was a barbecue. It turned out the strong winds had brought...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home on the 400 block of East Gay Street. Now his neighbors are coming together to help his daughter. Good’s daughter had been living with him and wasn’t in the...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A neighbor plays Good Samaritan and wakes sleeping residents from a house fire that heavily damages their home. The Lexington Fire Department responded to 141 Robinson Way at about 11:15 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from the roof near the rear of the two-story home. The residence suffered heavy damage, the fire department said.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Help is on the way for the families now without a home after their building in downtown Kennewick burst into flames last week. "This is a devastating tragedy for our downtown community," Stephanie Button with Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership (HDKP) said. On Monday, leaders with HDKP...
The American Red Cross said it is in need of volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team. The team provides emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to people affected by house fires. Red Cross officials said the volunteers make a big difference when someone is unexpectedly having...
A man fired shots in the air to scare his neighbor who was drinking a few beers and had loud music, according to Laredo police. Adelfo Lopez-Franco, 51, was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities. Laredo police officers responded to a shots fired report at...
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township early Saturday morning. We called Montgomery County Regional dispatch, and they told us medics responded to the crash at the cross of Webster Street and Needmore Road around 3:08 a.m. >>Coroner called to...
Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year, has been sentenced to two years in prison.Potter, who claimed she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot the 20-year-old black man, was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter in a trial in December.In passing sentence, which was significantly lower than the prosecution had asked for, Judge Regina Chu described it “one of the saddest cases I’ve had in 20 years on the bench”.The judge, appearing to break into tears as she spoke, said Potter had “honourably served...
ENFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut neighborhood has been put on alert following a series of suspected arson fires. Now, the hunt is on to apprehend whoever it was before they strike again. “My mom called me at 1 a.m. screaming the house is on fire,” said Richard Chmielewski of...
The Mercersburg community is helping a couple displaced by last week’s mobile home fire through aGoFundMe fundraiser this week. Jack Taylor and his fiancé Carolyn Cardwell lost their home in Thursday’s fire in Mercersburg. The couple lost both their dwelling and most of their possessions, but escaped with their lives, and were able to rescue two of their pets, according to Taylor’s daughter Amanda. She has started a gofundme account to help them.
Comments / 0