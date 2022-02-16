ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

KATY, Texas — (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said.

The shootout happened Tuesday night in Katy, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 p.m. and was regarding a discharge of firearms inside the home.

Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

“We’re blessed that both of them are in stable condition,” Toquica said.

He did not identify the deputies, but said they were 27 and 28 years old and that one had been on the force for one year and the other for two.

"Law enforcement is part of the community. Our kids go to school with your kids. We go to the same church, we shop at the same grocery store. So this is a time that we have to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together towards curbing the violent crime that we’re seeing,” Toquica said.

Law enforcement was advised that the suspect had paranoid schizophrenia, Toquica said, but cautioned that the information was preliminary and not “100% confirmed." The suspect was about 43 years old and was out of jail on bond for the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said.

The shooting was under investigation, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida doctor accused of battering patient he believed was faking condition

LEESBURG, Fla. — A central Florida doctor is accused of using the patient’s own hand to hit her multiple times because he believed she was faking her condition. Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko is accused of battering the patient on three separate occasions at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, WFTV reported. Police told the station Nwabuko believed the woman, who was semi-conscious, was faking her condition.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright's family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
121K+
Followers
90K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy