Louisiana homeowners know a good bit about suffering, particularly when it comes to being stuck with the highest property insurance rates in the nation. The Clark Research Group determined that Louisiana has some of the highest insurance costs, coming in at an average of more than $6,000. No other state in the South comes close. If you live in industrialized New Jersey, the cost is $1,318, a drop of some $300 in the past 10 years. California, with wildfires and massive rain-caused mudslides pays an average of $1,988.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO