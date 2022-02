CLEMSON, S.C.- Having grown up less than an hour away, pitching in Doug Kingsmore Stadium as a member of the Clemson Tigers had always been a dream for Casey Tallent. When Monte Lee turned to the freshman in the second inning on Saturday with the Tigers down to Indiana 4-0 and runners on second and third with two out, Tallent was admittedly a little anxious. However, it never showed, as the right-handed pitcher induced a weak ground ball to first, getting out of the jam, in a game in which Clemson would come back to win 19-4.

