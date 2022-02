HYATTSVILLE, M.d (WDVM) — The Montgomery county police department has successfully arrested and charged two Hyattsville men with kidnapping and assault. 22-year-old javier ortiz and edwin reyes are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young woman earlier this month. According to the accuser, she was approached by the two men at the Unplugged Restaurant and […]

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO