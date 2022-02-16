ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Lutheran clips Neenah St. Mary Catholic in tight victory 93-89

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago

Manitowoc Lutheran wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 93-89 victory over Neenah St. Mary Catholic in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 15.

Manitowoc Lutheran made the first move by forging a 93-89 margin over Neenah St. Mary Catholic after the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0eFkLyuJ00

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Blowout: Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran puts together statement win over New Berlin Eisenhower 80-33

Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling New Berlin Eisenhower with an all-around effort during this 80-33 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 18. In recent action on February 8, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Village of Pewaukee and Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Lutheran edges Burlington Catholic Central in snug affair 57-53

Racine Lutheran poked just enough holes in Burlington Catholic Central’s defense to garner a taut 57-53 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball action on February 18. In recent action on February 11, Racine Lutheran faced off against Greendale Martin Luther and Burlington Catholic Central took on Waterford on February 8 at Burlington Catholic Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
BURLINGTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Manitowoc, WI
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
Racine County Eye

Razor thin: Wauwatosa East earns tough victory over West Allis Nathan Hale 55-50

Wauwatosa East upended West Allis Nathan Hale for a narrow 55-50 victory at West Allis Nathan Hale High on February 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. In recent action on February 11, West Allis Nathan Hale faced off against Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East took on Sussex Hamilton on February 11 at Wauwatosa East High School. Click here for a recap.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Racine County Eye

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran engulfs Brookfield in flames 78-37

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s river of points eventually washed away Brookfield in a 78-37 offensive cavalcade for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 18. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Brookfield Central explodes on Germantown 83-56

Brookfield Central showered the scoreboard with points to drown Germantown 83-56 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on February 18. In recent action on February 12, Brookfield Central faced off against Middleton and Germantown took on Waukesha South on February 12 at Germantown High School. For a full recap, click here.
GERMANTOWN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Education#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Greendale Martin Luther triumphs in strong showing over Burlington Catholic Central 61-39

Greendale Martin Luther showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Burlington Catholic Central 61-39 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. In recent action on February 11, Greendale Martin Luther faced off against Racine Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central took on Waterford on February 8 at Burlington Catholic Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
BURLINGTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Augustine Prep designs winning blueprint on Milwaukee Messmer 56-43

Milwaukee Augustine Prep put together a victorious gameplan to stop Milwaukee Messmer 56-43 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 16. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Riverside University overpowers Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Co-Op in thorough beating 76-21

Milwaukee Riverside University showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Co-Op 76-21 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 16. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee overcomes Greenfield in competitive affair 75-66

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Village of Pewaukee nabbed it to nudge past Greenfield 75-66 on February 16 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. In recent action on February 11, Greenfield faced off against South Milwaukee and Village of Pewaukee took on New Berlin Eisenhower on February 8 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Tenor/Veritas Co-Op rides to cruise control win over Milwaukee St. Anthony 60-36

Milwaukee Tenor/Veritas Co-Op showered the scoreboard with points to drown Milwaukee St. Anthony 60-36 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 16. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

5 Ways to Celebrate National Wisconsin Day

It’s National Wisconsin Day! There’s no better day than today to celebrate all of Wisconsin’s beauty. From small-town farms to Friday night fish fries, and everything in between, this state is undeniably remarkable. Why not celebrate it?. In 2019, Governor Tony Evers officially declared Feb. 15, National...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy