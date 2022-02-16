Manitowoc Lutheran clips Neenah St. Mary Catholic in tight victory 93-89

Manitowoc Lutheran wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 93-89 victory over Neenah St. Mary Catholic in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 15.

Manitowoc Lutheran made the first move by forging a 93-89 margin over Neenah St. Mary Catholic after the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.