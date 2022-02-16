New Things

Is it true that there is nothing new under the sun? Is the same old, in fact, the same old? As things change, do they really stay the same? These adages help set the stage for comments about “new” economic policies. The first “new” economic policy is...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Among the most intractable side effects thus far of this ongoing pandemic is the much-discussed “Great Resignation.” Though economic and industry stalls, shutdowns and business closures were all real — and in some cases lasting — impacts of the pandemic. Much of the 20-30 million in lost jobs have been recovered, with several industries in particular still awaiting the return of their workforce.
A Pentagon inspector general report released this week found that officials identified at least 50 Afghan evacuees who were brought to the United States in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan whose information indicated "potentially significant security concerns" --and were unable to locate dozens of those who it said had "derogatory information" that would make them ineligible for parole.
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus. Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans...
U.S. Department of Labor announced the allocation of $15 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pilot a program to help workers apply for unemployment insurance benefits. The Department will select five states for the UI Navigator pilot, each receiving $3 million. The states will use that money to partner with labor unions and community organizations to assist claimants in applying for unemployment insurance benefits.
Weeks ago, Canadian truckers organized a convoy to protest the COVID vaccine mandates the country implemented. Taking inspiration from them, United States truckers are doing the same and have organized their own convoy for the same purpose. The New York Post reports the Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) started the...
