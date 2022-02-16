County considers firm to oversee SPLOST projects

Glynn County commissioners are considering hiring a consulting firm to oversee Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects.

Commissioners listened to a presentation at Tuesday’s workshop from Matthew Samuelson, president of Guide Management Group.

Samuelson explained his company’s role in helping municipalities develop a SPLOST project list and manage programs. He said it would take about 60 days to develop a comprehensive project list.

The company also helps with the grant and loan application process.

The workshop began with a presentation by Ryan Moore, president and CEO of Golden Isles Development Authority.

Moore said Scojet has plans to expand its footprint in North Glynn Commerce Park with a new 40,000-square-foot building estimated to cost between $5 million and $6 million. It is scheduled to be built by the end of 2023.

Second Harvest will be moving into a 6,000-square-foot building in North Glynn Commerce Park. And Weyerhauser is preparing to begin construction of a new headquarters with completion expected within six to nine months, Moore said.

Workforce development continues to be an ongoing concern with shortages, stoppages and low unemployment rates contributing to the problem. Coastal Pines Technical College will play an important role by tailoring programs to meet the staffing needs of local businesses.

“Coastal Pines Technical College is a key asset in our community,” he said.

The authority’s Keep Glynn Running portal is a great resource for people looking for jobs and employers seeking workers.

“We continue to push the message for Keep Glynn Running,” he said. “We want students to have the opportunity to stay here.”

One challenge is the workforce population has actually dropped since 2005, and there has been a 9% decrease in the under 16-year-old student population in Glynn County schools.

“We need to do a better job keeping what we have,” Moore said. “We need to find ways to grow our workforce population.”

In other business, a re-write of the county’s zoning ordinances, last updated 40 years ago, will require more public input before commissioners said they will consider approval of the changes.

“We need more input,” Commissioner Allen Booker said. “I don’t know how you make it more understandable for people.”