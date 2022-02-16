City, county open SPLOST discussions

Brunswick and Glynn County officials met Tuesday to plan for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum in November.

Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the intent of the SPLOST is to help municipalities pay for expensive capital projects.

“This is by far the fairest tax we can use to pay for these projects,” he said.

O’Quinn said nearly 50% of the revenue generated by the 1-cent tax comes from the more than three million tourists visiting the Golden Isles each year.

It’s a way to pay for infrastructure and get the tourists to pay for it, he said.

“No one likes a tax,” he said. “In my mind, it’s a fair tax.”

City and county officials are hoping to convince voters to support a referendum to implement the tax. A referendum held in March 2021 failed.

“The conversation goes beyond the table to the citizens of Glynn County and getting everyone to objectively look at the facts,” he said.

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said city officials understand the importance of the discussions.

“One of the biggest things is that it is the fairness of the tax,” he said.

For voters to approve a referendum, Johnson said the project list has to be citizen driven, have a clear long-term vision of the future and be financially responsible.

Part of the discussions to come will be about the need for a $25 million courthouse annex. It would be considered a Tier 1 project that would have priority over any other city or county project.

Commissioner Bill Brunson said it’s important to build an annex to deal with juvenile court cases that are held in other locations.

“The juvenile court is a mess,” he said. “It’s the most contentious court there is.”

County Attorney Aaron Mumford explained the timeline needed for a resolution to be on the ballot. A SPLOST resolution has to be adopted by Aug. 8 after the city and county’s project lists have been developed.

“Between now and then, there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Mumford said the city and county also have to decide whether to enter an intergovernmental agreement. Such an agreement would allow for a six-year SPLOST that would be collected during the entire time. Projects on the list don’t have to be completed if the projected money is not collected.

The other option is a SPLOST without an intergovernmental agreement. The weakness is the city and county are obligated to complete every project on the list, even if the tax doesn’t generate the money expected. Those projects would be paid out of the general funds.

A five-year tax will generate an estimated $122 million, with $25 million going to a courthouse annex, $80 million to the county and $17 million to the city. A six-year tax will raise $149 million, with $25 million for the courthouse annex, $101 million for the county and $22 million for the city.

O’Quinn suggested meetings between city and county staff to start developing a project list. County commissioners have been holding town hall meetings for citizen input to develop a project list the public will support.

“We need to deal with these problems now rather than leaving these problems to future generations,” O’Qunin said. “It’s a good way to start putting this referendum before the community.”