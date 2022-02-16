ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Elkhorn Area designs winning blueprint on Burlington 58-44

By Sports Desk
 3 days ago

Elkhorn Area notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Burlington 58-44 in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 15.

The Elks’ offense moved to a 58-44 lead over the Demons at the intermission.

In recent action on February 3, Burlington faced off against Salem Westosha Central and Elkhorn Area took on Waterford on February 3 at Elkhorn Area High School. For a full recap, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0eFkLIH900

Racine County Eye

Razor thin: Wauwatosa East earns tough victory over West Allis Nathan Hale 55-50

Wauwatosa East upended West Allis Nathan Hale for a narrow 55-50 victory at West Allis Nathan Hale High on February 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. In recent action on February 11, West Allis Nathan Hale faced off against Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East took on Sussex Hamilton on February 11 at Wauwatosa East High School. Click here for a recap.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead escapes Cedarburg 58-51

Mequon Homestead topped Cedarburg 58-51 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. The first half gave the Highlanders a 58-51 lead over the Bulldogs. In recent action on February 11, Cedarburg faced off against West Bend East and Mequon Homestead took on West Bend West on February 11 at West Bend West. Click here for a recap.
CEDARBURG, WI
Racine County Eye

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee overcomes Greenfield in competitive affair 75-66

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Village of Pewaukee nabbed it to nudge past Greenfield 75-66 on February 16 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. In recent action on February 11, Greenfield faced off against South Milwaukee and Village of Pewaukee took on New Berlin Eisenhower on February 8 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Augustine Prep designs winning blueprint on Milwaukee Messmer 56-43

Milwaukee Augustine Prep put together a victorious gameplan to stop Milwaukee Messmer 56-43 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 16. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
