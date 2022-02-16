Sea Turtle Center planning to bring affiliate scientist onboard

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center plans to hire an affiliate scientist to support research efforts. Provided photo

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island will soon be looking for a new affiliate scientist associated with an academic institution who can focus on turtle- related research for the center.

The Jekyll Island Authority’s board of directors approved Tuesday a request for proposal for an affiliate scientist at the center.

The center’s investments in biological and ecological research monitoring are a core part of its mission, said Ben Carswell, director of conservation and sustainability for the JIA. But sustaining and advancing a top-notch research program that can distinguish itself in the highly competitive field of sea turtle research has presented recurring challenges, he said, when led by an in-house biologist or ecologist.

“That field of biological and ecological research, specifically with sea turtles, is such a competitive field that’s really built around an academic operational model,” Carswell said. “And without the institutional resources and research-oriented professional environment common to academic institutions, a Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff scientist is put at a competitive disadvantage and somewhat of an isolated environment.”

The center’s leadership team proposes a new model to be established through a contractural agreement with a center affiliate scientist associated with an academic institution that offers graduate studies pertinent to sea turtle ecological and biological research.

“This model is designed around the idea that the return on investment for the JIA and the GSTC can be maximized by reallocating funds that would otherwise go to salary and benefits for an on-staff scientist,” Carswell said.

The proposed amount in the RFP is between $60,000 to $80,000. The plan is to enter into a contract with someone in the next fiscal year. The RFP is now pending legal review.

No institution has been identified so far, said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA.

In other business, the board also approved a resolution supporting fiber-to-the-premises broadband networks and infrastructure on Jekyll.

The resolution acknowledges support for the construction and implementation of FTTP broadband networks and infrastructure on Jekyll Island to increase telecommunication services for residents and business owners.

Per the resolution, the JIA will continue to explore opportunities based on initial conversations with Ronin Technology Advisors, LLC, a company that has expressed interest in bringing these services to the area and is leading discussions with the Golden Isles Development Authority and Glynn County.

Gov. Brian Kemp has made it a priority to expand broadband throughout the state, Hooks said, and plans to use federal pandemic relief funds to achieve this goal.

Ronin Technology Advisors has discussed opening an operation in the county and may receive some of the federal funds designated to improving broadband in Georgia.

“Obviously we are always interested in improving broadband for the businesses and residents of Jekyll Island, and this resolution today is in support of this,” Hooks said. “But it is broader than just Ronin Technology, and we talk about in this resolution our support for improved telecommunications of fiber-to-the-premises.”

The resolution supports the construction and implementation of increased broadband access and infrastructure on Jekyll.

The board also:

• Approved updates to JIA’s recruitment and selection policy, employee records policy and employee pay policy as well as additional employment of relatives and immigration law compliance policies.

• Approved a proclamation designating April “Safe Digging Month” on Jekyll Island, in collaboration with the Glynn County chapter of the Georgia Utility Coordinating Council and Georgia 811 to heighten contractor and homeowner awareness of the importance of calling 811 prior to their intent to dig and in case of digging emergencies.

• Heard a clarification regarding plans for filming on the island. Warner Bros. put out a call for cast extras Monday for a musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” that will be filmed in Georgia. The call stated that filming will take place on Jekyll, but that has not yet been confirmed as contracts are still being negotiated.