ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Sea Turtle Center planning to bring affiliate scientist onboard

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZS34H_0eFkL1M300
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center plans to hire an affiliate scientist to support research efforts. Provided photo

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island will soon be looking for a new affiliate scientist associated with an academic institution who can focus on turtle- related research for the center.

The Jekyll Island Authority’s board of directors approved Tuesday a request for proposal for an affiliate scientist at the center.

The center’s investments in biological and ecological research monitoring are a core part of its mission, said Ben Carswell, director of conservation and sustainability for the JIA. But sustaining and advancing a top-notch research program that can distinguish itself in the highly competitive field of sea turtle research has presented recurring challenges, he said, when led by an in-house biologist or ecologist.

“That field of biological and ecological research, specifically with sea turtles, is such a competitive field that’s really built around an academic operational model,” Carswell said. “And without the institutional resources and research-oriented professional environment common to academic institutions, a Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff scientist is put at a competitive disadvantage and somewhat of an isolated environment.”

The center’s leadership team proposes a new model to be established through a contractural agreement with a center affiliate scientist associated with an academic institution that offers graduate studies pertinent to sea turtle ecological and biological research.

“This model is designed around the idea that the return on investment for the JIA and the GSTC can be maximized by reallocating funds that would otherwise go to salary and benefits for an on-staff scientist,” Carswell said.

The proposed amount in the RFP is between $60,000 to $80,000. The plan is to enter into a contract with someone in the next fiscal year. The RFP is now pending legal review.

No institution has been identified so far, said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA.

In other business, the board also approved a resolution supporting fiber-to-the-premises broadband networks and infrastructure on Jekyll.

The resolution acknowledges support for the construction and implementation of FTTP broadband networks and infrastructure on Jekyll Island to increase telecommunication services for residents and business owners.

Per the resolution, the JIA will continue to explore opportunities based on initial conversations with Ronin Technology Advisors, LLC, a company that has expressed interest in bringing these services to the area and is leading discussions with the Golden Isles Development Authority and Glynn County.

Gov. Brian Kemp has made it a priority to expand broadband throughout the state, Hooks said, and plans to use federal pandemic relief funds to achieve this goal.

Ronin Technology Advisors has discussed opening an operation in the county and may receive some of the federal funds designated to improving broadband in Georgia.

“Obviously we are always interested in improving broadband for the businesses and residents of Jekyll Island, and this resolution today is in support of this,” Hooks said. “But it is broader than just Ronin Technology, and we talk about in this resolution our support for improved telecommunications of fiber-to-the-premises.”

The resolution supports the construction and implementation of increased broadband access and infrastructure on Jekyll.

The board also:

• Approved updates to JIA’s recruitment and selection policy, employee records policy and employee pay policy as well as additional employment of relatives and immigration law compliance policies.

• Approved a proclamation designating April “Safe Digging Month” on Jekyll Island, in collaboration with the Glynn County chapter of the Georgia Utility Coordinating Council and Georgia 811 to heighten contractor and homeowner awareness of the importance of calling 811 prior to their intent to dig and in case of digging emergencies.

• Heard a clarification regarding plans for filming on the island. Warner Bros. put out a call for cast extras Monday for a musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” that will be filmed in Georgia. The call stated that filming will take place on Jekyll, but that has not yet been confirmed as contracts are still being negotiated.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Increased light pollution in South Carolina putting sea turtles at risk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – In theory, Huntington Beach State Park is the perfect spot for sea turtle hatchlings. Its coastline is protected from development, so dunes provide soft sands for nesting females to dig through. There’s less foot traffic to disturb the creatures. A lack of condos keeps the shoreline dark.  But farther up […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ValleyCentral

Sea turtles return to Gulf, huge community response

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dozens of sea turtles swam back to their natural habitats after days of being at Sea Turtle, Inc. on South Padre Island on Tuesday. Sea Turtle, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to helping this endangered species survive, especially during cold weather that puts their lives at risk. “That is […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
Maui News

Sea turtle strandings in 2021 down from 2020

Fishery interactions made up the majority of the 231 documented stranding events among sea turtles on Maui in 2021, with the “hot spot” being South Maui, according to data from the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute. Executive director of the Sea Turtle Conservation Program, Tommy Cutts, said that...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Valley Morning Star

Sea Turtle, Inc. releases cold-stunned turtles

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Many sea turtles affected by the frigid weather that recently swept through the Rio Grande Valley have returned to their home in the Gulf of Mexico. On Tuesday, Sea Turtle, Inc. released 77 cold-stunned Atlantic green sea turtles back into the ocean at Cameron County Beach Access #4.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Florida Times-Union

Garden Help: The battle with weeds starts now

What is a weed? A plant growing where it isn’t wanted? A plant whose virtues have yet to be discovered? No matter the definition, they have to be dealt with. Farmers spend upwards of $6 billion a year managing them. Homeowners devote time and money that could be spent for more fun things to them. But where do they come from and how can we prevent them from popping up? ...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Jekyll Island#Infrastructure#Rfp
The Brunswick News

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

A group of business leaders and elected officials will visit the state capital next week with the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick as their No. 1 priority. Their job may be more difficult getting $3 million in funding for the planning and design of a new...
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Daily News

Surf City cold-stunned sea turtles released, others in recovery at Sea Turtle Hospital

After only a few short months in rehab our first group of cold-stuns, AKA the “Twelve Days of Christmas Plus One” have been reduced to the “Five Days of Christmas.”. Eight little Kemp’s were settled securely into tubs and hit the road for the US Coast Guard Station at Fort Macon where they had tickets for a ride to turtle-comfy waters. Joining them on the trip were turtles rehabbed at the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and a few from New England that were flown in that day for the release.
SURF CITY, NC
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
172
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy