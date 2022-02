Knowing how to assign Factions in Dying Light 2 is key as it allows you to gain Faction Structures through using major facilities in Villedor as points of influence. The two Factions, the anarchic Survivors and the militaristic Peacekeepers, each have their own special Faction Structure bonuses that appear whenever a facility is assigned to them. Of course, that also comes with the risk of upsetting the other Faction and can even affect how the Dying Light 2 story plays out. Here’s what you need to know about assigning Factions and the Faction Structures they provide in Dying Light 2.

