My Boyfriend and I Have Different Interests

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I need help regulating my 15-year-old’s use of Instagram. Many of the more “common” pitfalls (like cyberbullying, eating disorders, sexual harassment, etc.) have thankfully not been part of my daughter’s experience with the app, as far as I know—my daughter is pretty open with me. The issue is around comparison and instant gratification. My daughter is weirdly grateful and not super “teen angst” -y, about 90 percent of the time. The other 10 percent of the time she becomes a crying mess that says she doesn’t have as many friends as other people, her birthday didn’t look as fun as other people’s, she doesn’t have the right clothes or the right aesthetic, I don’t let her go on cool trips, etc. After a few cycles of this, I got curious and started tracking her Instagram use. I realized nearly 100 percent of the “meltdowns” followed periods of higher-than-average use. I don’t personally use Instagram so I asked a friend who does for her opinion.

