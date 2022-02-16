Buy Now Bo Mann, owner of Wake Up Coffee Company, serves a few customers in the Cypress Mill coffee shop, one of three locations in the area. Mann says the secret to his success was making a space where societal barriers mean nothing. Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

Bo Mann’s business, Wake Up Coffee Company, is a coffee shop that loves people but he prefers to think of it the other way around — as a people shop that loves coffee.

One could look at the company’s history and say it started in 2009 with one shop in St. Simons Island’s Redfern Village. Then, it expanded in the ensuing years to include a second shop on Cypress Mill Road and, more recently, a drive-thru location on Altama Avenue, both in Brunswick. Mann has more locations in mind, but for now, he’s focusing on a burgeoning wholesale business and collaborations with other local businesses.

One could say that, but Mann would say it started before the coffee shop existed.

“It started with a real naïve idea when I was 25,” he recalled with some humor.

Sitting in front of one of the large windows of the Cypress Mill location Monday, Mann told The News that idea was based on the concept of “café culture” that he’d seen from his travels to various countries doing humanitarian and mission work in places like Kenya, Haiti and Romania. No matter where he went, no matter which society he found himself in, the café was always a place where barriers ceased to exist.

“You would rub shoulders and have conversations with people you would not normally meet,” Mann said.

When he was not engaging with people personally, he watched businesses network, friendships form and relationships bloom in every café to which he went. As much as he remembered anything from his travels, he remembered the atmosphere every café seemed to share.

When Mann returned to Brunswick, his hometown, it was that atmosphere he set out to recreate. The explanation he had quite a bit of difficulty with but, when distilled, Mann said he believed “café culture” was essentially making everyone who entered feel like they mattered equally.

“What’s ‘café culture?’” he said before gesturing around the Brunswick shop. “It’s this place here.”

If asked, Mann would say the project was a success. But he’d also say he isn’t the reason why.

“I hardly had anything to do with it,” he explained. “I have a great team that fosters this mission that we all value.”

They foster it because they believe in it and have lived it, he explained.

He had no trouble coming up with examples. Off the top of his head, he listed nearly a dozen marriages, births, graduations and first-time home buys among both regular customers and employees.

He mentioned Evan Beard, his operations manager, last. Evan started as a barista and worked his way up the ranks. He made friends and truly became one of the family. When he was diagnosed with cancer, Mann said the Wake Up crew rallied like only family can.

“Not long ago he was sitting here with a girl he wanted to date, now he runs our organization and has three kids,” Mann continued, barely taking a breather.

One of his managers who exemplifies the mission best is Josh Rustin, who goes by Rusty.

There’s a lot in common with working at a coffee shop like Wake Up and the other hats he’s worn. He’s championed humanitarian causes in Haiti for three years, ran a youth community center in Macon and was a caseworker dealing with kids in the foster care system in Brunswick.

Each job had as much to do with people as the other, but working at the coffee shop allowed him to get closer than he had since returned to the states.

“I’d say working cases of 10% dealing with people, 90% paperwork. This is like 90% people, 10%, I don’t know, going to the grocery store,” Rustin said.

Whether new customers or regulars, treating them as equals is part of the job, he said.

He’s not going to be there forever, he said, and has plans to go back to school for counseling.

That’s common, said Mann. Among the many things Wake Up is, it’s also a stable point in the stormy seas of life. Rustin is a manager now, but he was a barista before traveling to Haiti, Mann said. The coffee shop is just a stopping point along the way.

Of course, he doesn’t want only his customers and employees to know they matter, but everyone, including his suppliers. Coffee farming and roasting were at the time at the forefront of a wave of fair trade and ethical business practices in developing countries. It wasn’t hard to find ethically sourced products for his new business.

“Everyone along the walk matters,” Mann said.

And coffee matters too, although a relatively distant second.

It wasn’t around two or three years into the business that Mann said he came to really appreciate the “science of coffee.”

The company’s next big step is into wholesale. In a recently acquired roasting facility, new coffee blends are developed using fresh beans from the same ethical sources he’s always used, Mann said. That aspect of the business has grown into many accounts around the state, and in two of the three towns he’d planned to expand into — Jesup and Waycross — Mann decided to help established coffee shops in those areas grow rather than moving in.

“We could go in there and compete with them. We may even do better,” Mann said “But that’s not something we really feel the need to do.”

And that’s where the business stands right now, he concluded. All the early plans he’d had to expand into major cities mostly left by the wayside in favor of growing deeper roots into the area he’s already in.

“There’s nothing really complex about it,” Mann said “‘A people shop that loves coffee.’”