ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

From the archives: driving the 2008 Dodge Viper ACR

topgear.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA throwback to the time TG got to grips with a proper American psycho - the 600bhp Dodge Viper ACR. There's a war going on in the US right now. It’s got nothing to do with bombs and guns – but everything to do with firepower. While...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Ultra-Rare Black 1954 Chevy Corvette Headed To Auction Block

The 1954 model year was just the second for the Chevy Corvette. Production had moved from an old garage on Van Slyke Avenue in Flint, Michigan to a renovated facility in St. Louis, Missouri, designed to accommodate production of 10,000 Corvettes annually. That lofty number wouldn’t be achieved until 1960, with 10,261 units exiting the factory.
FLINT, MI
MotorAuthority

Deep dive: How the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's V-8 makes 670 naturally aspirated horsepower

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 making 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, making it the world's most powerful V-8 without forced induction, found in a production car. As this explainer from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) shows, that's partly down to some 19th century physics know-how.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop Is Junkyard Treasure

If you write about junkyard vehicles for any length of time, as I certainly have, you'll hear from plenty of aggrieved car experts who know certain things to be unassailable facts. At the top of their list is this: All 1964-1973 Ford Mustangs are now worth big money, regardless of...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
Motorious

Your Chance To Win A 2009 Dodge Viper ACR Is Here

The Dodge Viper has been out of production for several years now, but that doesn’t mean demand and desirability has tapered. Actually, the Dodge Viper has gotten even more in demand in the last few years than ever before. But what are Viper fans supposed to do when the want one, but Dodge is no longer producing them? The next best solution is to find a low mileage, well taken care of example, but those cars are going almost certainly going to run you over the original MSRP, if you can even find one. Now, you have the chance to not just own one, but win one through Dream Giveaway. Don’t miss your chances now to bring home this stunning collectors’ grade 2009 Dodge Viper ACR.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Artist Renders Outrageous Widebody Chevy Camaro

Right out of the box, the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro is a looker, with aggressive styling and muscle-bound lines. Now, one digital artist is taking the Chevy Camaro to a new level with this outrageous widebody and supercharger treatment. Recently posted to social media by digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a.k.a....
CARS
Motorious

1971 Pontiac GTO Ram Air Relives Glory Days On Auction Block

This 400 ci V8 engine is capable of more than 300 horsepower and now seeks a new owner to push it to the limits. The Pontiac GTO has long been regarded as the first muscle car ever to hit the American asphalt as it combined a gigantic V8 engine with the body and chassis of a smaller car than the full-sized racers of the time. This decision was made shortly after the GM ban on racing which the Pontiac designers immediately ignored because of their long-standing name as GM's performance wing. But, as we all know, this birthed a movement across the nation which would later be known as the first muscle car revolution or muscle car movement. Everything from the powerhouse to the exterior design of these cars was brand new to the nation's people, who would go on to hold these vehicles on a pedestal as the epitome of American automotive passion.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Performance Car#Gm#Viper#Vehicles#American#Top Gear#Nato#Corvette Le Mans#Skylines#Ferraris
Motorious

1981 Chevy Camaro Z28 Is Up For Grabs With No Reserve

If you’re looking for a late second generation Camaro Z28, this could be your dream car. One of our automotive "guilty pleasures" is the 1977 to 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. What these cars lacked in performance, they most certainly made up for it in attitude. The aggressive, hawk-like beak nose was accentuated by a deep airdam, a rear spoiler, and prominent fender flares. In addition, attractive gradient stripes on the side featured large Z28 callouts, while a similar motif drew attention to the hood scoop.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1971 Chevy Blazer Sells For Monster Money At Barrett-Jackson

This unbelievable 1971 Chevy Blazer restomod was one of eighteen General Motors vehicles that just sold at Barrett-Jackson’s fiftieth annual collector car auction held at Scottsdale’s WestWorld Equestrian and Event facility. The Chevy Blazer hammered for some $440,000, likely a record for a non-charity sale, and well outside the value of a standard 1971 K5.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Convertible Is One Of Just 67 Cars Like It

This incredible car is an ultra-rare muscle car with tons of power and performance from the 1970s. Buick has been a significant contender in the GM lineup for decades because of the brand’s innate ability to produce some of America’s most excellent muscle cars. Some of these vehicles may include the incredibly famous GNX or Grand National, whose claim to fame came in the 1980s with the Turbo V6 engine. However, these models often draw attention from the great cars of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. With a lineup of gigantic V8 engines at their disposal and various elite designers, Buick quickly became one of the most popular brands of the 1970s. So what made these cars so iconic, and why are they such a good purchase for any car enthusiasts with a passion for speed and style?
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This Fully Restored 1969 Camaro SS

For Chevy enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than a first generation Chevy Camaro. It’s one of the most popular cars of all time, especially when you are talking about American made performance cars. Collectors go wild for examples like the 1969 Chevy Camaro SS in any condition, but when they’re in the condition of this Camaro, it becomes a car anyone would want to own and one collectors would pay big money to have. However, this restored 1969 Camaro SS can be yours for as little as $3, thanks to Dream Giveaway.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle Has A Massive V8 With Drag Strip Performance

With the power of a 496 ci V8 engine under the hood, you’ll dominate the drag strip in this 1970 Chevelle!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is possibly one of the most remarkable American cars to ever hit the vast highways of the American road system. In their prime, these cars dominated the drag strip with engines like the 454 and 427 ci V8, which carried the vehicles to quarter-mile times in the low 12-second range for COPO models. However, the car featured here is even more fantastic than a completely stock race-bred Chevelle masterpiece as it sports an insanely powerful V8 engine that spins the rear wheels with ease. Moreover, the condition of this ridiculous muscle car is nearly perfect as it has been given the particular kind of care that only a true automotive enthusiast can provide. Everything from the massive cowl hood to the fast rear tires tells you that the owner of this thing knew what he was doing. This is an impressive car, to say the least, but what exactly makes it so great?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Quickest Four-Cylinder Cars You Can Buy In 2022

The majority of turbocharged four-cylinder engines on the market are designed with forced induction to improve fuel economy, not necessarily for high power outputs. However, when automakers want to build a "hot" version of a car, they don't have to add a turbo. Engineers can either replace or tune it as well as work on the block and the electronic control unit. As a result, we are seeing the fastest four-cylinder engines in automotive history right now with specs that can embarrass supercars of yesteryear. These are the fastest four-cylinder-powered cars for 2022 if you care about getting off the line quickly and up to 60 mph, even if it's accompanied by a rather average exhaust note.
CARS
Top Speed

Watch A Ford Fusion Make An Absolute Mockery Of The Ford Mustang!

Sam from ‘Sam CarLegion’ brought two Ford products to the drag strip for an intra-family drag race. One of them is the Mustang, and the other, the Fusion. At the onset, you would expect the Mustang to be the winner. But, as it turns out, the Fusion’s got enough oomph to beat the muscle car and hurt its ego. Oh, boy!
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best Convertible Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000

Believe it or not, wintertime is typically the best time to buy a used convertible car. It may sound counterintuitive considering these chilly days make you want to curl up with a blanket inside as opposed to cruising with the top down in a sleek convertible. However, if you look around, you may find there are some great convertible deals to be had right now. Here are five of the best convertible cars that you can currently buy for under $10,000.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Test: It’s Almost the Best

When the Cadillac ATS-V first hit the streets in 2016, we immediately threw it into comparison tests with the heavyweights: the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, BMW M3, and Mercedes-AMG C63. The ATS-V came close, but it never won any of those comparisons. The new 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing—essentially a heavy mid-cycle update for the ATS—attempts to right the wrongs of the older car.
CARS
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spied For First Time

Just a day after seeing a fresh batch of spy shots of the next-gen Ford Mustang coupe, here is our very first look at the future version of the Mustang Convertible. While it looks similar to the development vehicles in previous photos at first glance, the key differences are noticeable by looking at the camouflage on the roof.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy