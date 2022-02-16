From the archives: driving the 2008 Dodge Viper ACR

The Dodge Viper has been out of production for several years now, but that doesn’t mean demand and desirability has tapered. Actually, the Dodge Viper has gotten even more in demand in the last few years than ever before. But what are Viper fans supposed to do when the want one, but Dodge is no longer producing them? The next best solution is to find a low mileage, well taken care of example, but those cars are going almost certainly going to run you over the original MSRP, if you can even find one. Now, you have the chance to not just own one, but win one through Dream Giveaway. Don’t miss your chances now to bring home this stunning collectors’ grade 2009 Dodge Viper ACR.
