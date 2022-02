If not, be on the lookout for Letter 6475, which the Internal Revenue Service began issuing in late January, that offers details about your 2021 Economic Impact Payment. The IRS letter can help tax filers determine whether they are owed more money and if they are eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax return when they file a return this year. Even if you are not owed additional money, you'll still need the letter to report any stimulus payments on your taxes.

