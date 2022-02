Film and TV crews will continue to adhere to the industry’s elaborate COVID protocols, which require masking, distancing and regular testing, at least through April 30. The protocols were set to expire on Sunday, but were widely expected to be renewed. SAG-AFTRA informed members on Wednesday that the Hollywood unions have agreed to a few modifications, but the bulk of the regulations will remain the same. As of March 15, the definition of “fully vaccinated” will include a requirement for a booster shot. Vaccines still can be mandated only for actors and others who work with them on set — otherwise known as “Zone A.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO