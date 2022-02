CHARLESTON — A majority of people who spoke during a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed “curriculum transparency” bill said they opposed the bill. Twenty-six residents spoke directly to lawmakers on the West Virginia House floor, with 24 people opposing House Bill 4011 and two people speaking in favor. The proposed bill, which now sits in the House Judiciary Committee after swiftly passing through the House Education Committee, would require public schoolteachers to publicly post topics relating to race, sex and other matters if they teach about them in class.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO